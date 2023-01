Bollywood affairs always make a lot of noise. In fact, people constantly speculate something or the other about love affairs, scandals, infidelity and what not. Netizens have now camped under the tweet of Kamaal R Khan who has said that the wife of a leading producer has left the family. It seems she is fed up of the constant extramarital affairs of her husband and has decided to walk out of the marriage. It has been a long time since infidelity and cheating news came to the fore so social media is very curious on the same. Take a look at the tweet... Also Read - Thalapathy Vijay entertainer Varisu Hindi beats Kuttey at the box office; KRK trolls Arjun Kapoor as '10th and 12th fail'

Breaking:- One big producer’s wife has left his house and staying in a hotel. She is angry because of multiple affairs of producer husband and asking for divorce. I am loving it. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) January 18, 2023

Well, the people engaged with his tweet left a number of comments. Many slammed him for being a "Mohalle Ki Aunty" and prying into the personal matters of others. Some were too curious to know who could be the producer. Some people started speculating and a big name got involved much to the shock of all. But the couple are happily together from what is there in the public domain....Take a look at the tweets... Also Read - Pathaan trailer: Kamaal R Khan aka KRK ATTACKS director Siddharth Anand on Twitter; says, 'He knows to copy big scenes'

Vaise Divya Khosla Kumar hai toh bhot cute & after divorce, she will end up with a lot of money through alimony. Sahi hai — Chiranjeevi (@Mohamma66603918) January 18, 2023

It's T-Series owner Bhushan Kumar .... Divya ghosla right now in oberai mumbai .. room number B255 — Abhay (@SonaliK55399651) January 19, 2023

you mean bhushan kumar? — Harvey Specter (@HarveySpecterS2) January 18, 2023

As we know, Kamaal R Khan is quite notorious for his news breaks and scoops. He has also been trolling a number of stars. Let us see if some concrete news comes out or not! Also Read - Kamaal R Khan is heartbroken that Devoleena Bhattacharjee rejected him for Shanawaz Shaikh; says, 'Trust me I am 1000% better...'