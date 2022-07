Recently, a certain globally famous Khan from Bollywood organised a special screening of his upcoming film for a few dignitaries from the Telugu film industry. The project in question has long since been delayed, firstly due to dual lockdown, emanating from the COVID-19 pandemic and then, to avoid clashing with keenly awaited South biggie that recently rocked the box office. The film though is now ready for release, but, unfortunately, has failed to generate any interest whatsoever, either with its trailer, which backfired big time, said Khan superstar's look and mannerisms, or the songs. Also Read - Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Shruti Haasan and more Bollywood and South actresses embarrassing red-carpet OOPS moments [View Pics]

Top Khan superstar organises special screening for South stars

The lack of curiosity for his upcoming film has the superstar pretty worried as it's alien territory for him, with his track records since the past 12-14 years being astounding. Even his last movie, which did not work commercially or critically, arrived with great anticipation and took a blockbuster opening. So, the star lack of curiosity got the Khan so perturbed that he pressed the SOS button and organised a special screening for a few noted Tollywood celebs, hoping that the feedback the current pan-India flavours of the season would help turn the tide. Also Read - Urfi Javed covers her breast with just her hand; check her boldest ever pics that left several jaws dropped

Move to screen movie for Tollywood celebs backfires

Among those assembled for the special screening in the South was a famous father-son acting duo, two star Directors who recently delivered pan-India blockbusters and arguably the biggest star ever that Telugu cinema has produced. Alas, the special screening organised by said Khan superstar for some noted Tollywood celebs as a last ditch effort to generate interest before his upcoming big film releases, which is carrying very low buzz among the audience, seems to have backfired as a well-placed source close to one of the South celebs who were shown the movie reveals that none of them liked it. Also Read - BTS member Jin reunites with good friend Lee Sang Yeob for THIS special occasion [Deets Inside]

Advertisement

Telugu film celebs play along for the sake of Bollywood superstar

In fact, their displeasure was visible to the Bollywood superstar, but he subtly made his desperation known and as his wont in these type of special screenings, they decided to spread a few good words about the film, in the hope that their goodwill might generate some semblance of buzz for the movie before it releases in theatres.