Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups: Yash introduces Kiara Advani's character as...

Toxic A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups: Yash’s anticipated movie has been generating buzz much ahead of the release, as some posters of the essential characters have been out. Recently, Kiara Advani’s character poster was unveiled by Yash on Instagram. Notably, it is Kiara’s first film ever since she became a mother. Not only that, it is Yash’s first film after the success of the KGF franchise, which ended in 2022. Now, after four years around, Yash will be seen in another powerful character, who promises to be strong and ruthless.

Kiara Advani in Toxic

Yash introduced Kiara Advani’s character Nadia to the world on Instagram. While sharing the poster, he wrote, “Introducing Kiara Advani as NADIA in - A Toxic Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups #TOXIC #TOXICTheMovie.” In the poster, the actress can be seen black off-the-shoulder and thigh slit dress. She can be seen centre of a stage and look up at the sky. Tears were falling down her face. Fans on the comment section have shown curiosity to watch the film in theatres and also to watch the trailer. A user said, “Wow kiara darling finally in kannada movie.” Another wrote, “OMG yash is so Lucky to romance with kiara.” A comment read, “this man cooking something big.” A comment read, “Waiting waiting waiting 19.3.26.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yash (@thenameisyash)

About Toxic

The movie is set in a bygone era. This is a gripping tale that unfolds in the coastal paradise of Goa, where a powerful drug cartel pulls the strings behind a facade of sun-soaked beaches and vibrant culture. Toxic stars Yash, Kiara Advani, Darrell D'Silva, Nayanthara, Akshay Oberoi, Huma Qureshi, Benedict Garrett, Sudev Nair, Kyle Paul, Natalie Burn and Tetiana Dar in key roles. The film has been directed by Geethu Mohandas and produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash.

Notably, it is the first project of Yash as a pan India movie after he received love across the country for his film. The Prasanth Neel films-KGF 1 and 2, grossed over Rs 1500 crore globally and transformed the actor from a Kannada star to a nationwide popular superstar. Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups is slated to be released in theatres on March 19, 2026. The film is set to have a box office clash with the sequel to the recent successful film, Dhurandhar 2. The movie stars Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. Both movies are expected to set the box office on fire.

