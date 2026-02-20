Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups Teaser OUT: Yash UNFOLDS dark, multi-era cinematic universe packed with...; film to release on...

Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Geetu Mohandas, was shot concurrently in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and other languages, establishing the film on a worldwide scale.

Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, the most anticipated Indian film of 2026, has been generating tremendous anticipation with powerful visuals for months. After the dramatic "Introducing Raya" birthday glimpse with Rocking Star Yash and the chic character posters of Nayanthara's "Ganga," Kiara Advani's "Nadia," Huma Qureshi's "Elizabeth," Rukmini Vasanth's "Mellisa," and Tara Sutaria's "Rebecca," the official teaser has finally been released, and it hits the mark.

Toxic teaser out

A vast, violent, and brilliant cinematic universe is revealed in the Toxic teaser. The plot covers several eras with a gloomy, edgy mood, shifting from a circus setting to one with East Asian influences. The teaser, however, gives a peek of something more profound underneath the violent façade and intense visuals: a careful attention to storyline and outstanding acting that forms the core of this harsh universe.

Rocking Star Yash, who is going through a complete reinvention, is at the centre of this cinematic tempest. His transformation from a thin, agile silhouette to a big, battle-hardened physique, all created through unrelenting discipline, serves as one of the film's most potent declarations.

Yash as Raya promises...

But this progress is much more than just aesthetics. Yash provides a passionate, multi-layered portrayal that is very different from his prior parts by infusing each unique appearance with precise body language and incisive mannerisms. These changes mark a daring new chapter for the celebrity and are unlike anything seen in the movie's journey thus far.

About Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups

