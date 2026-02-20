Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups UNVEILS dark, haunting poster; Yash starrer teaser to drop on...

Toxic will have its global theatrical release on 19 March 2026 which Venkat K. Narayana and Yash produced under the KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations film studios.

The creators of Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-ups have released a new poster, which reveals that the film's teaser will premiere on February 20 at 9:35 AM. The film presents its first dark tone indication through its strong visual elements, which create a world defined by violent acts and ethical uncertainty. The scene shows Yash playing Raya, who stands in a snowy blizzard while he hides his face to drink from a bottle and stands among the ruins of hidden violence in a dreamlike world.

Yash's Toxic teaser

The teaser announcement comes as Toxic continues to be the most anticipated movie in India because its character reveals and marketing activities are being released in stages. The campaign has prompted audience members to guess about the film's visual style and character relationships because only minimal narrative information has been shared, with February 20 serving as the first chance to see the film's universe through its first close-up reveal. The film will use only one language for its teaser release because this approach preserves the story's main effect, which will let viewers experience its powerful visual elements and sound design.

About Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups

The film develops suspense through its gradual introduction of all its main characters. Kiara Advani plays Nadia, who shows both inner strength and emotional suffering, while Huma Qureshi plays Elizabeth, who demonstrates both leadership skills and deadly fighting capabilities. Nayanthara plays Ganga, who acts as a game-changer for the film's power dynamics. Tara Sutaria plays Rebecca, presented as desirable yet unreadable, while Rukmini Vasanth steps in as Mellisa, exuding controlled authority. The final character reveal was Yash as Raya, whose declaration - “Daddy’s home..." doubles as both an arrival in the narrative and a statement on his return to theatres.

Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups exists as a Yash and Geetu Mohandas creation that Geetu Mohandas directed. The film was shot in Kannada and English while it offers dubbed versions in Hindi and Telugu and Tamil and Malayalam and various other languages to achieve its worldwide distribution goals.

Other technical aspects

The film showcases exceptional technical expertise because National Award-winning cinematographer Rajeev Ravi leads the filming process, while Ravi Basrur creates the musical score and Ujwal Kulkarni handles the film editing, and TP Abid designs the production elements. The action sequences reach an enormous size because Hollywood action director JJ Perry leads their choreography together with National Award-winning action directors Anbariv and Kecha Khamphakdee who help create the fight scenes.

Toxic release date

Toxic will have its global theatrical release on 19 March 2026 which Venkat K. Narayana and Yash produced under the KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations film studios.

