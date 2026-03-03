Toxic advance booking: Yash’s film BREAKS pre-release records? Producer G Dhananjayan calls it masterclass in Pan-India strategy

According to seasoned film producer Dr. G. Dhananjayan, Yash's Toxic has already generated about Rs 600 crore in pre-release revenue. He attributes this to strategic placement and smart pan-India casting rather than just star power.

Although Yash's next movie, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, has not yet been released, seasoned producer Dr G. Dhananjayan estimates it has already earned around Rs 600 crore from pre-release sales alone. Speaking on his program Cinema Strategist, Dhananjayan explained why everyone who has been watching the making of this movie should not be surprised by that figure.

Toxic's pre-release hype began with...

According to Dhananjayan, Toxic's pre-release popularity began with the casting. "You've got Nayanthara, then Rukmini Vasanth, then Tovino Thomas from Malayalam, then Amit Karval," he said, emphasising that each name was chosen with a specific audience in mind. He went on to explain the reasons behind each decision.

“Nayanthara has already come and gained some popularity from the movie Jawan. Everyone knows about Rukmini Vasanth after the Kantara chapter,” he said, claiming that by the time the film is out, every major market would already have a recognised face to identify with.

Pan-India cinema must be built, not dubbed: G Dhananjayan

What G Dhananjayan refers to as true pan-Indian cinema is based on this way of thinking. According to him, a South Indian film that is dubbed and extensively circulated is not a pan-Indian film. It is something that was created from the ground up to appeal to audiences everywhere.

No threat from Dhurandhar 2?

He also cited the team's confidence in the film's release date approach. Alongside Dhurandhar 2, a follow-up to an already popular franchise, Toxic launches on March 19. This is not an issue for the Toxic team, according to Dhananjayan. He said, "They planned the right strategy and are releasing this movie with Dhurandhar 2 on March 19. They call it strategic positioning."

According to his interpretation, the Toxic team is utilising the competition to indicate that their movie should be included in the same discussion rather than avoiding it.

The pre-business number also relates to a broader point Dhananjayan has been making on the real requirements for a South Indian movie to earn more than Rs 1,000 crore. “All the movies that have crossed Rs 1000 crore at the box office, about 40 to 45 percent of the earnings come from North India,” he said. “Out of Rs 1000 crore, around Rs 400 to 450 crore come from North India.”

This is neither a benefit nor an unexpected result for him. The appropriate casting, material, and physical promotion presence in those markets must be prepared for from the start.

