Toxic: After Kiara Advani, Yash unveils Huma Qureshi’s character as...; netizens say, ‘Hollywood...

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups: Yash unveiled Huma Qureshi's character on social media handles. In the movie, she would be playing a pivotal role. Read on.

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups: After unveiling the first look of Kiara Advani as Nadia, Yash has introduced Huma Qureshi as Elizabeth. In her first look, the actress donned a black bodycon dress, with a wavy hairdo, which gives a princess vibe. The hype around the movie has been increasing slowly after each character has been introduced. Fans are comparing the posters with Hollywood movies. Much ahead of the film’s release, Toxic has been creating buzz on social media. Here is what netizens say about the movie.

Huma Qureshi as Elizabeth in Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-ups

While unveiling the poster, Yash wrote on Instagram, “Introducing Huma Qureshi as ELIZABETH in - A Toxic Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups #TOXIC #TOXICTheMovie.” Fans showcased excitement after witnessing another gripping poster of a character. A user said, “Hollywood Vibes.” Another wrote, “Each and every posters stands tall at true Hollywood standards, matching the visual sophistication of top-tier international cinema.” A comment read, “Indian box office sultan boss.” Another comment read, “Magic' OF the day ❤️ huma qureshi ossamm.” A user mentioned, “19/03/26 boss is coming back.” Another comment read, “World is Toxic Territory.”

TRENDING NOW

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yash (@thenameisyash)

About Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-ups

As per the official premise, the movie is set in a bygone era. The movie is a gripping tale, which unfolds in the coastal paradise of Goa, where a powerful drug cartel pulls the string behind a facade of sun-soaked beaches. Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-ups stars Yash, Kiara Advani, Darrell D'Silva, Nayanthara, Akshay Oberoi, Huma Qureshi, Benedict Garrett, Sudev Nair, Kyle Paul and Natalie Burn in key roles. The movie has been directed by Geetu Mohandas and produced by Yash, Venkat K. Narayana.

Earlier in January this year, the teaser was shared online in which Yash can be seen lighting up a cigar while he was moving towards a pub, where guests were seen taking drugs. He also entered the pub and got mixed with other people. Notably, Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown Ups is set to hit the silver screens on March 19, 2025. The film is set to clash with Dhurandhar 2. It would be a tough competition for both the big projects to face each other at the box office as Dhurandhar has created havoc at ticket windows and fans are equally interested to see the sequel. It would be interesting to see if Yash, Toxic will be able to beat Dhurandhar 2 at the box office.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more