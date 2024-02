Toxic: The makers of the Yash starrer are leaving no stone unturned to make sure that their film achieves every milestone that exists in the entertainment industry. It was earlier reported that Kareena Kapoor Khan will be finally making her south debut with Toxic, and now it seems that Geetu Mohandas's movie can't get any bigger as Shah Rukh Khan may soon join the film. Also Read - Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and more generous stars and their expensive gifts to celebs

Is Shah Rukh Khan joining Yash in the gangster-based action thriller?

According to recent reports, the makers of Toxic have approached Shah Rukh Khan for an extended cameo. While the role may not be extensive in duration, it is deemed one of the most pivotal in the film. Currently, the makers are awaiting King Khan's response. Their eagerness to cast SRK stems from the belief that even in an extended cameo, the character demands the presence and aura of a larger-than-life actor. Given the success of recent projects like Jawan, Pathaan and Dunki filmmakers are vying to have Shah Rukh Khan in their ventures. The makers of Toxic are well aware that SRK's inclusion would significantly enhance the movie's global appeal. Also Read - When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan refused a film with Shah Rukh Khan due to hubby Abhishek Bachchan

However, whether Shah Rukh will accede to their request is a matter of speculation. Shah Rukh Khan has become selective about the projects he associates with, having achieved massive success in recent leading roles. The likelihood of him taking on an extended cameo remains uncertain. Also Read - Baby John: After Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan; Atlee presents Varun Dhawan in a never seen before avatar; fans are thrilled

Trending Now

Shah Rukh Khan has yet to make his debut in the South Indian film industry. The prospect of debuting with a cameo role raises questions about his preferences. Currently, there is no official confirmation from Shah Rukh Khan's team or the team of Toxic regarding the possibility of the actor featuring in the South film. It remains to be seen whether Shah Rukh Khan will greenlight the project or maintain his stance of not starring in South films.