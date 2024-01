Kareena Kapoor Khan and KGF fame Yash, collaborating for their upcoming film Toxic, was undeniably the biggest news of the day. This news came as a shock to Kareena's ardent fans, as the actress had previously mentioned that she was skeptical about starring in south films due to the language barrier, despite her love for them. However, now that Kareena is all set to make her south debut, we are sure she will shine just as brightly over there. What many don't know is that Kareena has always wanted to work with Yash and is also a big fan of the KGF series. In fact, she herself spoke about working with Yash in one of the episodes of Koffee with Karan season 8. Check out the video below. Also Read - Toxic: Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set for her South debut, to join Yash in his upcoming new movie

Kareena Kapoor would like to pair up with @TheNameIsYash BOSS ? among south actors She loves the Action & Elevation Blocks OF #KGF Series

Only block ??#YashBOSS #Yash19 pic.twitter.com/P6N993ytKt — ᴛ ᴏ ✘ ɪ ᴄ Buddy (@ah73177243) November 16, 2023