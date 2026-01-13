Toxic makers face heat as Karnataka Women's Commission demands CBFC action over...: 'These scenes insult...'

Yash's upcoming film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is embroiled in a new controversy. Read on to know why the movie's trailer is being slammed.

Kannada star Yash's much-anticipated film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, is making headlines for its controversial teaser. On Yash's 40th birthday on January 8, the makers of Toxic had unveiled its teaser. The film's 2.51-minute-teaser brings to the viewers Yash as a gangster named Raya. One of the sequences featured in the teaser depicts him in an intimate moment with a woman inside a car besides a cemetery, even as violence erupts outside, with armed men seen in another vehicle.

Why has Toxic teaser led to a controversy?

According to PTI, the bold visuals used in the teaser had led to controversy after a complaint was lodged by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) with the Karnataka State Commission for Women (KSWC). In the said complaint that was filed on January 12, AAP had objected to what it is being referred to as obscene scenes. The complaint was submitted by the leaders of the women’s wing of the AAP's state unit. They also demanded appropriate action, which also included the removal of the teaser.

What is KSWC's reaction to Toxic row?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yash (@thenameisyash)

After the complaint was lodged, the Karnataka State Commission for Women (KSWC) wrote to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and demanded 'appropriate action.' As reported by FPJ, AAP state secretary Usha Mohan said, "The obscene and explicit content in the teaser of this movie is causing serious harm to the social well-being of women and children. These scenes, released in the public domain without any age-related warning, degrade the dignity of women and insult Kannada culture."

The party asked the commission to intervene to ban Toxic teaser and swiftly delete it from social media platforms due to its 'adverse impact on society, particularly on minors'.

In the letter submitted by AAP state secretary Usha Mohan, the party requested women's commission to treat the matter seriously. They also demanded action to "uphold the cultural and moral values of the state.

Alia Bhatt praises Toxic teaser

Alia Bhatt couldn’t hide her excitement after watching the teaser of Toxic. She took to Instagram Stories to share the clip and gave it a powerful one-word verdict, calling it “Dynamite,” along with two fire emojis. Alia also tagged the film’s team, showing her support for the project. Her reaction is just one among many, as several celebrities have also praised the teaser.

