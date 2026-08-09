Toxic: Nayanthara REVEALS why she usually stays away from film promotions, says ‘Yash just made a call’

Read further to know more about why Nayanthara made a rare appearance at the Toxic trailer launch in Bengaluru,

Toxic: Nayanthara REVEALS why she usually stays away from film promotions, says ‘Yash just made a call’

It’s not often you see Nayanthara show up at film promotions, but Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups convinced her to make an exception. She made a rare appearance at the grand trailer launch for Yash’s highly-anticipated action drama in Bengaluru, and she had a good reason for it. As she put it, it just took one call from Yash to get her there.

Nayanthara initially said no to Toxic

Nayanthara plays Ganga, Yash’s sister, in this Geetu Mohandas film. She admitted she was hesitant at first, she actually said no to the project when Geetu reached out but Geetu wasn’t ready to take no for an answer. After a lot of convincing, Nayanthara agreed to listen to the story. That one narration changed her mind. She left the meeting amazed by Geetu’s vision and realized this was something truly different. After that, she just knew the audience was in for a treat.

Nayanthara says she is ‘not very good’ at promotional events

At the trailer launch, Nayanthara talked about why she usually skips promotional events. She said it’s not because she doesn’t want to support her films, she just doesn’t feel comfortable with promotions. “It’s not that I don’t want to attend promotional events, it’s just that I’m not very good at it. So I stay away from it,” she explained ut Toxic felt special. Yash’s phone call sealed the deal for her.

Actress heaps praise on her co-star

She had nothing but praise for Yash, not just the actor fans see on screen, but the person he is off-camera. Nayanthara’s worked with plenty of big stars, but she pointed out how Yash lives up to his superstar image in real life too. She also made sure to mention her other co-stars, Rukmini Vasanth, Tara Sutaria, Kiara Advani, and Huma Qureshi.

From what we see in the trailer, the brother-sister bond between her and Yash adds some emotional weight to what looks like a wild, violent, and chaotic action drama.

Right now, the trailer has everyone buzzing. Yash shows up in a darker, unpredictable role maybe even playing double. The film promises a mix of crime, violence, romance, and family drama, all under Geetu Mohandas’s direction. With Nayanthara as Ganga, Yash front and center, and a director with a clear vision, Toxic is shaping up to be more than just another action flick. It’s set to hit theatres on August 26, 2026 and after Nayanthara’s unexpected appearance and all the excitement surrounding the film, people are really looking forward to it.

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