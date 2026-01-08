Toxic Teaser: Yash teases fans on his birthday, UNLEASHES Raya in...; fans term it 'Pure Hollywood.....

The Toxic teaser then depicts Raya (Yash) entering the funeral grounds and brutally shooting everyone there. His reputation as a terrifying and heartless person is established by these violent scenes.

Toxic Teaser Out: Superstar Yash turns 40 today (January 8). On this particular occasion, the creators will tease fans with a glimpse of Toxic. The film, which stars Yash, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, and Nayanthara, will be released on March 19, 2026. Toxic will compete with Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2. The producers have finally revealed a teaser of the flick. Yash and the makers released the first peek of the KGF actor on X (previously known as Twitter). He is portraying RAYA. Yash plays Raya in the two-and-a-half-minute teaser. A dark funeral scene in a graveyard starts the teaser. A criminal leader gathers his men at the location because he thinks no one would dare interfere with his son's last rituals. But when Raya shows up and causes mayhem by blowing up portions of the graveyard, the peace is broken.

The Toxic teaser shows Yash as...

The teaser then depicts Raya entering the funeral grounds and brutally shooting everyone there. His reputation as a terrifying and heartless person is established by these violent scenes. The teaser for Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups establishes the mood with this powerful opening.

TRENDING NOW

How netizens reacted to Toxic teaser?

In an instant, the teaser went viral. Netizens appreciated the film's style and Yash's swagger, calling it a "pure Hollywood vibe." "Get ready, fasten your seatbelts," some people wrote, while others expressed excitement at what Yash and Geetu had planned for viewers.

Yash's message for his fans

Actor Yash addressed his followers' long wait to see him in a statement posted on his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, January 7. He said that during the past few years, people have been anxious to see him in person, and he stated he has felt the same way.

Yash won't be able to meet fans on birthday

But Yash clarified that he is now totally focused on finishing his next movie so it may be ready for its March 19, 2026, theatrical debut. He stated that he would not be able to meet fans on his birthday this year due to this obligation. The actor vowed that they would soon meet in a far more significant way and stated that he intended to make it up to them.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more