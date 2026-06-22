Toxic to Mirzapur: Four big films set for high-stakes box office BATTLE; who will win?

Bollywood is gearing up for a massive clash as Toxic, Eetha, Vvan, and Mirzapur hit theatres in August-September 2026. Big releases, star power, and intense competition await at the box office.

The coming weeks are gonna be packed, honestly, with excitement for moviegoers as four big films are set to hit theatres in quick succession. In August and September, there’s gonna be a bit of a clash between action, drama, and pulse-raising thrills, with Yash’s Toxic, Shraddha Kapoor’s Eetha, Sidharth Malhotra’s Vvan and the much-awaited Mirzapur landing within a short span too. This crowded schedule is bound to create intense competition at the box office.

Toxic

First up is Yash’s high-octane action film Toxic. The project, which was postponed twice before, has finally locked in its release date. Starring Yash alongside Huma Qureshi, Kiara Advani, and Tara Sutaria, the film is now scheduled to hit theatres on August 26. Fans of the Kannada superstar are eagerly waiting to see him in this powerful, mass-appeal role.

Eetha

Just two days later, on August 28 (Raksha Bandhan weekend), Shraddha Kapoor’s biographical drama Eetha will release. Directed by Laxman Utekar (known for Chhava), the film is based on the life of legendary Marathi Tamasha artist Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar. Shraddha stepping into this intense, culturally rich role has already generated significant curiosity.

Vvan

On the same day as Eetha, Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia’s supernatural thriller Vvan will also arrive in cinemas. Directed by Deepak Mishra and Arunabh Kumar, the film is expected to bring a fresh mix of horror and suspense to the audience.

Mirzapur: The Movie

Then, on September 4, the popular web series Mirzapur makes its big-screen debut. Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, and the rest of the original cast are returning in this cinematic version, raising huge expectations among fans of the gritty crime drama.

Which film will win the box office battle?

While these films are not releasing on the exact same day, their close proximity is creating a real clash at the ticket windows. Industry watchers are curious to see how the audience divides itself between a big commercial actioner (Toxic), a biographical drama (Eetha), a supernatural thriller (Vvan), and a popular franchise extension (Mirzapur).

With such varied genres hitting screens within days of each other, only time will tell which film manages to stand out and capture the audience’s attention in this busy period.

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