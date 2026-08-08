Toxic trailer launch: Yash makes GRAND entry as Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth join mega event

Read further to know how Yash has taken over the Toxic trailer launch as fans gave the Rocking Star a roaring welcome in Bengaluru.

The wait’s over, finally. Yash’s much-hyped film, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, is all set to drop its trailer today, and fans are already buzzing. The big reveal is happening in Bengaluru, and people are swarming the venue, hoping to catch a glimpse of the Rocking Star himself and the powerhouse cast alongside him. Geetu Mohandas directs this one, and since the announcement, Toxic has been on just about everyone’s must-watch list for 2026. Yash’s role is still a mystery, which has only fueled the hype. And with Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth all joining in, expectations are sky-high.

Yash Makes A Grand Entry

Yash didn’t disappoint at the trailer launch, either. He made a big entrance, fans went wild, waving posters and shouting “We love you, Yash!” His presence just ramped up the excitement, with everyone aching to see what the trailer would finally reveal about this shadowy world Geetu Mohandas has built.

Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria and More Add Glamour

It’s not just about Yash, though. Sharing the stage are the film’s leading ladies. Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth are all there, adding even more spark to the evening. Kiara’s first look as Nadia has already turned heads, but now fans are dying to figure out what roles the other actresses play, and how they all tie into Yash’s mysterious journey.

Is Yash Playing A Double Or Triple Role?

And then there’s the big question: Is Yash playing one role? Two? Maybe even three? Rumors have been flying ever since Toxic was announced. The trailer promises to finally clear the air. What’s certain is, the movie's aiming big, fans are ready for plenty of action, plot twists, and a few surprises.

The trailer itself drops at 7:01 PM, with the launch happening at AMB Cinemas in Hyderabad. They’re going all out, the trailer’s set to be shown on a giant 65-foot Dolby Cinema screen, turning the reveal into a real cinematic event. With Yash and the entire star cast coming together, everyone’s watching to see if Toxic lives up to the hype. Judging by the frenzy, it’s on track to be one of the most talked-about releases of the year.

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