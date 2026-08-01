Toxic Trailer Release Date CONFIRMED for Yash’s period action drama

Read ahead to find out the exact release date for Toxic's trailer. Find out more about this Yash starrer's trailer launch event and movie details below.

Toxic Trailer Release Date CONFIRMED for Yash’s period action drama

Attention all Yash fans, your wait to see the trailer for Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is about to be over soon. The makers of this period action film have taken to social media to announce the release date for Toxic’s trailer. With this trailer, fans will get to know more about the world of Toxic and see what they can expect from the movie.

Yash’s upcoming movie, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, is all set to hit theatres on August 26, 2026. This gangster drama is directed by filmmaker Geetu Mohandas and produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. With the countdown to this movie’s premiere ticking, fans’ excitement has reached new highs. Let’s dive in to see the confirmed release date for Toxic’s trailer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yash (@thenameisyash)

Toxic Trailer Release Date Confirmed

One of the most-awaited movies of 2026 has to be Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. While this movie is going to hit theatres worldwide on August 26, 2026, fans are eagerly looking forward to catching this movie; the makers have finally announced the trailer release date for Toxic. This was revealed through a stunning, noir-style poster on social media.

The black-and-white poster features Yash standing alone on a rain-soaked street at night. He is seen wearing a hat and a long coat and appears to be holding a gun. The caption on Yash’s post for this awaited announcement read, “The countdown has begun... #ToxicTrailer on 08-08-2026. #Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups In Cinemas Worldwide from 26-08-2026. #ToxicTheMovie #ToxicOn26thAug”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yash (@thenameisyash)

About Toxic Trailer Launch Event

With the trailer for Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups releasing on August 8, 2026, fans can expect to see a grand launch event for this reveal. This massive trailer launch is supposed to kickstart from August 8, 2026, onwards. For the first location of their promo tour, the Toxic team will start from Bangalore. For fans who do not live in Bangalore, no need to worry, as the promotional event will begin from Yash's home city, but it is just the starting point of the nationwide campaign. This promotional event for Toxic is being organised by KVN Productions and Yash's production banner, Monster Mind Creations. This event will be the first event for Yash’s production banner.

At this trailer launch event, the star-studded cast of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is going to be present. Fans can also see this event unfold live. Fans will get to see Yash during this trailer launch. Along with Yash, the event will also be attended by his co-stars Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth.

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