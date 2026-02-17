Toxic Trailer Release Date: Yash’s Toxic gets BIG update; teaser of action thriller to release on...

Kannada superstar Yash is now going to return to the big screen with his new film Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups which is directed by Geetu Mohandas and features many other big names. Here's what we know about the trailer release update.

Toxic Trailer Release Date: Almost four years after the tremendous success of the blockbuster film KGF Chapter 2, Kannada superstar Yash is now going to return to the big screen with his new film Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups. The film is directed by Geetu Mohandas. Toxic is a pan-India film, which is being counted among the most popular films of this year. Yash's new look, unique theme of the film and powerful performance have already increased the excitement among the audience.

What is the cast of Toxic?

Apart from Yash, many big and famous actresses will also be seen in the film. It features strong female actors like Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth. The star cast makes the film even more special.

What is the role of Yash in Toxic?

Last month, on Yash's 40th birthday, the makers released a stylish introduction video of him, in which his character's name was revealed as Raya. In this introduction video of Yash, a glimpse of the film was shown, which increased the curiosity of the audience. The video gave a glimpse into the action-packed and mysterious world of Toxic.

What is the release date of the Toxic trailer?

Now according to the latest reports by Pinkvilla, the makers are gearing up to release the teaser of the film this month. It is being said that this teaser will show the story of the film and its atmosphere in more depth, which will increase the enthusiasm of the audience.

According to reports, the teaser of Toxic could arrive by the end of this month, while the trailer of the film is expected to be released in the first week of March. However, no official announcement has been made by the makers as yet. It is being said that this time special attention is being paid to the promotion so that there is a constant discussion among the audience about the film. The makers want every update of the film to increase the curiosity of the audience.

What is the release date of Toxic film?

There is also a lot of discussion about the release date of the movie. Toxic is scheduled to release on March 19, 2026, the same day Dhurandhar 2 will also hit the theatres, featuring Ranveer Singh. Amid reports of a box office clash, it is also being said that Yash and his team are in no mood to change the release date of the film.

