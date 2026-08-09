Toxic trailer: Yash's DOUBLE role promise a wild ride; Here's what the trailer REVEALS

Read further to know everything as Yash returns in a darker avatar with the Toxic trailer, which packs brutal action, romance, mystery and a shocking DOUBLE ROLE reveal.

Toxic trailer: Yash's DOUBLE role promise a wild ride; Here's what the trailer REVEALS

Yash is back, and honestly, he’s never looked more intense. The new trailer for Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups finally dropped on August 8, giving everyone a long-awaited glimpse at Geetu Mohandas' next big action drama. After a string of delays, the movie will finally hit theaters worldwide on August 26, 2026. From the moment the trailer kicks off, it throws you straight into the chaos. It’s gritty, violent, and messy in a way that feels bigger than your usual gangster movie. Yash’s character is mysterious, relationships are messy, and there’s a big double-role twist that really shakes things up.

Toxic Trailer Has It All

Yes, Yash is playing not one, but two characters here. The trailer shows him as two brothers, one with wild, long hair, the other sporting a sharp beard and short hair. They’re clearly on a collision course, each on different sides of a bloody conflict. We don’t get all the details about their past, but the tension between them takes center stage.

Kiara Advani shows up as a circus performer, and Yash is clearly drawn to her but there’s more, his connections with other women in the story come off as messy and complicated. One scene has him completely naked in front of a woman who expects a “civilised conversation.” He just smirks: “Do I look civilised to you?”

Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi and Tara Sutaria Add More Mystery

The cast isn’t just star-studded, it’s mysterious. Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth all make appearances, but the trailer keeps most of their roles under wraps. The visuals jump from dazzling circus acts to snow-covered landscapes to burning chaos, building a world that feels somewhere between a crime film, a love story, and a psychological trip.

Yash's BIG 2026 Line-Up Includes Ramayana

Toxic’s journey to theaters hasn’t been smooth. It was supposed to come out in March 2026, but global conflicts in West Asia pushed it back. Another delay bumped it further to August 26, while the makers sorted out international distribution. Now, after all the waiting, it’s finally almost here as if that wasn’t enough, Yash has a packed 2026. Toxic marks his first film since the mega-hit KGF: Chapter 2, but he’s also playing Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, with Ranbir Kapoor as Rama and Sai Pallavi as Sita. That one’s set for November 2026.

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