Toxic: Yash to start movie promotions soon, gears up for GRAND trailer launch

The year 2026 is shaping up to be one of the best years for cinema and the next movie release everyone is looking forward to is Toxic. This Yash starrer in an action crime thriller which is all set to hit theatres on August 26, 2026. In just a few weeks, fans worldwide will be able to enjoy watching this movie. As the countdown for this movie’s premiere had started, the makers and cast for Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups are preparing for the movie promotions. Let’s dive in to know more about Yash’s movie promotions for Toxic and the grand trailer launch here.

Yash gears up for Toxic movie promotions and trailer launch

With the release date for Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups drawing closer, fans can’t wait to see Yash back on the big screens. The Toxic star, Yash is set to kick-start the film's promotional campaign with a grand trailer launch event. This trailer launch event will take place in Bangalore on August 8. What makes the location for Yash’s trailer launch more special is the fact that Bangalore is where the actor came to age 16 to pursue his acting career. This really is a full circle moment for the actor.

The Toxic promotional event is being organised by KVN Productions and Yash's production banner, Monster Mind Creations. This event will be the first event for Yash’s production banner. With this event, the production banner marks their first major promotional outing and feature the actor alongside the film's cast and crew. While the promotional event will begin from Yash's home city, it is just the starting point of the nationwide campaign. Fans are waiting for the event to hit their cities and are expected to turn up in huge numbers.

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