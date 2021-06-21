From premarital sex to approval on beau Shane Gregoire, Anurag Kashyap and daughter Aaliyah's recent convo is a lesson in modern parenting

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah has been making news and how. The young lady lives in the US with her boyfriend, Shane Gregoire. Right now, the two are in Mumbai staying with her father. They went to Karjat to celebrate their first anniversary. Now, there is a video where father and daughter are having a chat. It is all about pressing topics like premarital sex, peer pressure, unplanned pregnancies and so on. Here is a look at five highlights from the conversation... Also Read - Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah thanks boyfriend Shane for 'The Best 365 days' as they complete a year of togetherness

On her boyfriend, Shane

Anurag Kashyap said he likes daughter Aaliyah's choice of friends and her choice of boys. He said that Shane is a spiritual and calm person, with qualities that even men in their 40's do not possess. Now, that's some kind of endorsement for the guy! He further said that he was cool with Aaliyah's friendship with male friends. Anurag Kashyap said that parents need to understand that India has changed a lot. He feels the older generation is a more repressed one as compared to the current lot. He said, "Our kids are much more expressive and they will communicate, and I think we need to stop imposing ourselves on them."

He also revealed that she has drunk-dialled her dad on many occasions. It seems she made him say hi to all her friends, and made people recite dialogues from Gangs of Wasseypur. He said that Aaliyah had got inside cupboards and called him up. Aaliyah Kashyap said, "I didn't make everyone, they wanted to! But yeah, I have done that because he is quite fun to talk to when you are drunk." He said that he was cool with her making her own decisions, which included sleepovers with boyfriends. Like every parent, he said he did be concerned but that was about it.

On Aaliyah suddenly announcing her pregnancy

She also asked him how did he react if she told him that she was pregnant. Anurag Kashyap said, "I will ask you, ‘Are you sure you want this?’ And whatever you choose to do, I will always go with it, you know that." He said that he would accept her choices in life but tell her that there is a price to be paid for every decision. "But at the end of it, I will still be there," he said.

Anurag's take on premarital sex

The filmmaker had some words of wisdom. He said, "No, we need to understand sexuality and sex and our own human body. We need to understand that first before we just jump into doing things out of peer pressure. Anything done out of peer pressure is not good. Anything done to look cool is not good. Anything done to belong to a certain group of people is not good. Do it because you want to do something, because you feel ready and you have someone. It has to be special."