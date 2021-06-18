Kalki Koechlin shares a gorgeous black and white picture with daughter Sappho and it's about pandemic life

Kalki Koechlin became a mom in February 2020. The actress has been living in Pondicherry for the greater part in these two years. Kalki Koechlin took to social media to share a gorgeous black and white picture. In the picture, we can see her in a shirt dress looking as edgy as ever. Her baby girl, Sappho is on the floor playing. Kalki Koechlin has family in Pondicherry and it is safer place to stay than big cities. However, this picture looks like it is from her Mumbai residence. She captioned it, "Perfectly captures my state of mind the past couple of months." Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today – Zareen Khan CLAIMS she was told to put on weight for Salman Khan's Veer; Farhan Akhtar announces new release date of Toofan

Seeing the picture, her celeb friends made a number of comments. Richa Chaddha said, "You're already it." The tee shirt had Nirvana written on it. A fan asked her to name three hit songs from the cult music group. The picture also has a different meaning. In the balcony, we can see a toy car and stuff strewn all over as Sappho plays. The actress says she does not know where to start and where to end. We are sure many mothers of toddlers will identify with the situation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kalki (@kalkikanmani)

The actress has spoken in detail about her water birthing and how she chose the natural route. The actress had spoken about being in labour for 17 hours and how she was just about to give up. Kalki Koechlin said that women had a right to choose how they wanted to give birth but it was a physically and psychologically taxing process. Indo-French Kalki Koechlin has been with Guy Hershberg for a few years now. He is from Israel. He was also living in Pondicherry with Kalki and her family. He is a musician by profession.

The actress was earlier married to Anurag Kashyap. Some days back, when the maker was accused of sexual misconduct Kalki Koechlin came in his defence.