Kiara Advani's comment on Sidharth Malhotra's sun-kissed picture is such a TEASE

Talk of looks, few can beat the handsomeness of Sidharth Malhotra. The hunk is not every active on social media, but he had a nice surprise for everyone. Sidharth Malhotra dropped a sun-kissed picture and boy he is looking good. Fans showered him with compliments. Seeing the picture, Kiara Advani commented, "Wow the photographer is too good." Now, this is how friends tease you when you post that gorgeous picture. In the picture, he is seen wearing a funky tee with glares and orange shorts. It looks like Sidharth was on a holiday. A fan asked him if he could get more handsome than this.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra)

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have done the film, Shershaah together. The movie bankrolled by Dharma Productions is directed by Vishnu Vardhan. It is a biopic on the life of Captain Vikram Batra. It seems Karan Johar played Cupid to bring the couple together. While they have not admitted that they are dating, reports suggest otherwise. The couple have been spotted outside each other's home. Last year, Kiara also went for a lunch with Sidharth Malhotra and his parents. They went to the Maldives for the holidays.

Kiara Advani is now busy with Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The movie, a family comedy also stars Varun Dhawan and Neetu Singh. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is also there on the cards. She is paired for the first time with Kartik Aaryan. Sidharth Malhotra is also doing well after the success of Marjaavan. The actor has movies like Mission Manny and Thank God in his kitty.Rashmmika Mandanna is making her debut in Bollywood opposite Sidharth Malhotra while Thank God has stars like Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh.