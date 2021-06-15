Sushant Singh Rajput refused to get papped with Sara Ali Khan for THIS reason, reveals celebrity photographer

On the occasion of Sushant Singh Rajput's first death anniversary, all his co-stars penned moving posts about the late star. Celeb photographer Viral Bhayani remembered the actor. He spoke about how SSR was image conscious and guarded his personal space. Sushant Singh Rajput was not someone who believed in doing 'spottings' like many celebs. He also spoke about how the actor was kind of moody. Viral Bhayani narrated an incident when he had gone to cover his roommate Siddharth Gupta's birthday bash and was invited by the actor to his residence. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande dancing to Main Nara-E-Mastana in this priceless video will make your heart ache for the late actor

He also spoke about how Sushant Singh Rajput did not wish to be papped with Sara Ali Khan. The two worked together in Kedarnath and grapevine suggested that the two were dating in a clandestine manner. Viral Bhayani told SpotboyE, "I met him at an event in Bandra, where I was the only photographer inside. If I am not wrong, Sushant and Sara Ali Khan were arguing about something, so he was not in a very good mood. I wanted to take a byte from him but he straightforwardly said no for it and asked me to leave him alone." The paparazzi says that he was categorical about not being clicked with Sara Ali Khan. He told the portal that Sushant mentioned, "Don't click me with Sara. I don't want anything on us in news." I was really heartbroken with his behaviour that time as I was there to capture the event and he denied giving picture and byte saying it is his personal time."

After his demise, details of his relationship with Sara Ali Khan came out in the media. It was revealed that he went to Thailand with her and his roommates for a trip towards the end of 2018. His friend, Samuel Haokip said that they called it quits at the time of Sonchiriya's release. He said it was a double blow for him.