Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Meetu posts a moving note; says, 'Many have brutally used you'

Sushant Singh Rajput fans marked his first death anniversary on June 14, 2020. Many of his co-stars wrote about how they are still numb over what happened. His family held a small prayer meet at his home in Patna. His sister, Priyanka Singh has shared a couple of posts on how life seems empty without him. His other sister, Meetu Singh also put up a long post with some pictures of the havan that was conducted on his first death anniversary. A small memorial service was also held with a few close ones in attendance. We saw a picture of a melancholic Fudge looking at the picture of his late master.

Meetu Singh's note read, "My Pride, our Pride, Since the past few days grave despair has been brooding in the back of my mind. Last year's fateful event took all of us by such shock that I have failed to fall back into the normality of everyday life. Many have brutally used you and the majority of them are still doing so. Manipulation is masked by love, selfish motives are hidden behind concern. If only you had people around you who had genuinely cared for you, things would have been so different. I bore the desperation of wanting you back everyday, today the misery was so strong that if the laws that bound us ceased to be, I would have mould your being out of my emotions. I would have given you my existence. When despite all odds we used to get want we wanted for ourselves, you always used to say "Aap kaise kuch bhai kar leti hain na, Ruby di", I wish those words were true, because I desperately want you back but no matter how much I pray, work or talk, you are not coming back."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meetu Singh (@divinemitz)

She also slammed those who tried to make money off the late actor by making movies or creating merchandise. The actor is survived by his four sisters and father.