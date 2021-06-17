When The Family Man actress Priyamani won Rs 300 by playing THIS game with Shah Rukh Khan

Fans of The Family Man cannot get enough of Priyamani as Suchi. While she is now a household name due to the superhit web series, fans know her from the song Óne Two Three Four' from the 2013 blockbuster, Chennai Express. The actress had shaken a leg with Shah Rukh Khan in the special dance number. Reminiscing the days, she said that SRK is a truly humble star and made her feel comfortable as they grooved together. Priyamani also gushed that Shah Rukh Khan was very generous as a producer and took good care of the whole cast. Also Read - These throwback pictures of The Family Man’s Priyamani are so STEAMY and SEXY that you’d wish she has a pool scene in season 3

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Priyamani told she earned 300 bucks from him. She told Zoom, "He made me extremely comfortable right from day one - from the time I met him - I reached a day before we started the shoot. Right from that time till the time we finished the shoot, he has been an absolute sweetheart. He has taken care of all of us so well. So much so, that in between, we played Kaun Banega Crorepati on his iPad. He gave me 300 rupees which I still have with me in my wallet." Well, everyone seem to have a good memory with Shah Rukh Khan. Also Read - Happy Birthday, Priyamani: 5 unknown facts of The Family Man 2 actress that will blow your mind

She also said that Shah Rukh Khan is a thorough professional. The actress spoke about how he did stay back after the shoot and practise choreography for the next day. She said it would save other people's time as he did not need rehearsals. The actress has worked in Tamil and Telugu films. But it The Family Man which has made her known to millions all over. In the current season, we can see that Shrikant Tiwari and Suchi's relationship is under immense strain. They are visiting a counsellor for their issues. Also Read - Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele movie review: Zareen Khan, Anshuman Jha's LGBTQ road-trip movie sways between the amazing and mediocre

Priyamani and Manoj Bajpayee have effortless chemistry on the show. Well, she is on a roll!