Salman Khan's Bhaijaan to release on Diwali 2022

Though Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai faced a lot of criticism, Salman Khan is in the thick of things with as many as six films in the pipeline. There are reports that he will announce six projects in July, and one of them is the remake of Master. MiD-Day has reported that Salman Khan intends to launch the first poster of his film with Farhad Samji on the occasion of Bakri Eid on July 21. This is the film under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson, which was earlier titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Now, they have renamed it as Bhaijaan. The movie has Pooja Hegde as the leading lady. Aayush Sharma, Zaheer Iqbal and Asim Riaz are also a part of the ensemble cast.

It seems Sajid Nadiadwala has begun his prep for the poster launch. A trade source told MiD Day, "Once the situation improves, Salman will come down from his Panvel farmhouse for a photoshoot with the cast. Designer Ashley Rebello has begun planning his look; the superstar will don a white kurta and jeans, sporting a clean-shaven look." As we know, his farmhouse in Panvel is a very scenic one. He shot a couple of songs there in the lockdown.

Bhaijaan is the official remake of a popular Tamil film. It seems Salman Khan plays the role of an eldest brother who shies away from marriage as he feels it will create rift between the brothers. After his younger brothers find love and decide to settle down, they embark on a secret mission to get him married. The source added, "Since the movie focuses on the bond of brotherhood, Salman, Farhad and Sajid feel the title, 'Bhaijaan', perfectly captures its essence."

It seems he will restart the shoot of Maneesh Sharma's Tiger 3 from the upcoming week. This film will go on the floors by Diwali season. The source told MiD Day that they have booked a bungalow in Karjat's ND Studios. "The makers are targeting a Diwali 2022 release," the source signed off.