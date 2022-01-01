Well, we just ringed in the New Year and are on the first day of 2022. There is already a lot happening in the entertainment industry and celebs have been ruling the headlines. Celebrities had low-key New Year celebrations, just like us. They even took to their social media and shared glimpses of the fun they had with their friends and family. From Jersey star tests COVID-19 positive, RRR gets postponed, 's comeback in 2022, and more - here's all that grabbed headlines to make it to the trending entertainment news today. So, without further ado, here are the entertainment newsmakers of 1st January 2022 - Also Read - Alia Bhatt - Ranbir Kapoor's New Year 2022 trip in Africa will make all wildlife lovers envious — view pics

RRR gets officially postponed Also Read - RRR gets officially postponed; will exhibitors have to refund as much as Rs 10 crore of advance booking money?

SS Rajamouli's upcoming film RRR was supposed to hit theatres on January 7, 2022. But, due to the surge of Omicron cases the makers of the film have postponed their movie. DVV Entertainment put out the official message on its social media handle. It read, "Keeping the best interests of all the involved parties in mind, we are forced to postpone our film. Our sincere thanks to all the fans and audience for their unconditional love. #RRRPostponed #RRRMovie." Also Read - Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's daughter tries to say 'mumma' and it is pure joy - watch video

Jersey co-star Mrunal Thakur tests COVID-19 positive

Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur will soon be in the upcoming film Jersey along with . The actress has tested positive for Covid-19 and she took to her social media and announced on Saturday afternoon. Mrunal shared a note on her Instagram story and informed her fans about her health. “I have tested positive for Covid-19. As of today, I have mild symptoms, but I’m feeling ok and have isolated myself. I am following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals,” she wrote.

Will Shah Rukh Khan make a smashing comeback in 2022?

Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan has been away from films for a while now. The actor had taken a break from his career post-Zero film but is now all set to make a comeback to films. YRF's Pathan and Atlee's film which has been allegedly titled Lion.

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's daughter tries to say 'mumma' in this viral video

A viral video of Vamika is going viral on social media, wherein the little one can be heard calling Anushka 'mumma'. Vamika can be heard in the video and proud mumma had shared the footage on her Instagram story. Anushka had shared the video along with the caption, 'best way to spend my last 2021 evening'.

Alia Bhatt - Ranbir Kapoor's New Year 2022 trip in Africa will make all wildlife lovers envious

The two ringed in the New Year together and are spending quality time with each other. Alia Bhatt has shared pics of stunning pictures from Africa and we cannot get over it.