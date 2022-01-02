It is time to take a look at all the newsmakers of the entertainment industry. Since the start of 2022, Bollywood actors like , , , , , , and more actors have grabbed audiences attention for several reasons. From Vicky Kaushal in legal trouble for 'illegal use of motorcycle number plate', late actor 's sister Shweta Singh Kirti left fans shocked as she wished Happy New Year from his account to Shah Rukh Khan means trust says his fan from Egypt and more here is a lowdown of the main news… Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Jeh sparks off sweet craving in netizens; fans call him ladoo, rasgulla, gulab jamun — watch video

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister wishes Happy New Year from his official FB account

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti made a Happy New Year post from his FB page and left fans shocked. The post read, "Wishing everyone a very happy new year and the best of everything. This is Shweta Singh Kirti wishing all of you on Bhai's behalf." Several fans commented that their heart skipped a beat and they almost choked as this post appeared on their FB walls.

locks lips with her beau, Manuel Campos Guallar on New Year's Eve

Actress Esha Gupta celebrated New Year in Spain with beau Manuel Campos Guallar. The two have been dating each other for a long time now. He is in the real estate and private equity sector. The actress donned a gold corset-style gown and has her hair up in an updo. The two even locked lips and shared the pictures.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Jeh looks super chubby; fans call him ladoo, rasgulla, gulab jamun

Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Jeh paid a visit to the residence of his grandparents, and . His chubby avatar gave an instant sugar rush to netizens and they compared him to ladoos, rasgulla and gulab jamun.

Shah Rukh Khan's fan from Egypt books travel tickets for the Indian woman

Bollywood's Badshah Shah Rukh Khan has made everyone fall in love with him. A Twitter user named Ashwini Deshpande, who is a professor by profession shared an incident. She said she was facing the problem to transfer the money to a travel agent in Egypt for booking her tickets. But the agent said that he trusts her as she is from SRK's country and did the bookings. Ashwini wrote on Twitter, "Needed to transfer money to a travel agent in Egypt. Was having problems with the transfer. He said: you are from the country of @iamsrk . I trust you. I will make the booking, you pay me later. For anywhere else, I wouldn't do this. But anything for @iamsrk . & he did! #SRK is Crown".

Vicky Kaushal in legal trouble

A picture of Vicky Kaushal with Sara Ali Khan has gone viral on social media. Well, this picture has called for legal trouble for the actor, as a complaint has been filed against Vicky in Indore. The complainant has alleged that the number plate used on the bike by Vicky in the viral picture is his and it is illegal to use it without permission.