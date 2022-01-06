Well, yet another day comes to an end and a lot has happened in the world of entertainment. sets internet on fire as she poses in an animal print dress, Daniel Weber slams netizens for trolling over not holding Nisha's hand, strongly reacts to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security lapse, breaks silence on her wedding rumours, 's Tiger 3 to get delayed, will prove to the world that he's Badshah Shah Rukh Khan's son and more. Let's take a look at the top entrainment news. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan's show to get extended by 3 weeks; THIS eliminated contestant to re-enter? deets here

Suhana Khan sets internet on fire as she poses in animal print dress Also Read - Suhana Khan sets internet on fire as she poses in animal print dress; Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday can't stop ogling [VIEW HERE]

Shah Rukh Khan and 's daughter Suhana Khan recently shared some gorgeous pictures wherein she was dressed in a beautiful animal print dress. Her besties like Shanaya Kapoor and are in awe with her. Suhana shared these pictures with the caption, "wait lemme pose for u." Also Read - CRAZIEST things fans of Shah Rukh Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and more stars have done for their fave Bollywood celebs

Daniel Weber slams netizens for trolling Sunny Leone over not holding Nisha's hand in public

Sunny Leone was recently trolled for not holding Nisha Weber's hand in public. Bollywoodlife exclusively spoke to Daniel and he said, " Oh my god, this is absurd, I don't even want to talk about it. I really don't care about what people think. My sons are three years old and they run around as wild animals do in the park, while my daughter is 6 and she knows how to walk. She is the princess of my house. It's absurd that people have such thinking."

Kangana Ranaut strongly reacts to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security lapse in Punjab

Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram and wrote a long note slamming the security lapse in Punjab and even called it shameful. Kangana said, " "What happened in Punjab is shameful, Honourable Prime Minister is democratically elected leader/ representative/ voice of 1.4 billion people, an attack on him is an attack on every single Indian... it is an attack on our democracy itself, Punjab is becoming a hub for terroristic activities if we don't stop them now, nation will have to pay a big price #bharatstandswithmodiji."

Tanishaa Mukerji breaks silence on her wedding rumours

There were speculations that Tanishaa Mukerji got secretly married. The actress shared the picture of wearing a toe ring and this led to rumours of her being secretly hitched. Tanishaa addressed all the conjectures around her and said, " I like wearing toe rings and I thought it looked good. That’s why, I took a picture and posted it. There’s nothing more to it. Do I need to justify my fashion sense to people?".

Aryan Khan will prove to the world that he's Badshah Shah Rukh Khan's son

BollywoodLife spoke to renowned astrologer Anant Patwa and he said that Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan will prove to the entire world that he's badshah SRK's son. Patwa says, "Aryan Khan is born under the Aries moon. Now, Aries is the sign of a war commander and is governed by Mars. People who are under the influence of Mars tend to lose their temper easily. In October 2021, due to a negative Jupiter he suffered but it was the same planet, which saved him. In 2022, he will be very introspective and cut off ties with friends whom he feels are not 'good company'. But success is a little elusive for Aryan Khan right now because of the sun's transit in Libra. He has to consider his father as his mentor and imbibe his virtues. With hard work and earnestness he can overcome this negative energies in his life. Aryan Khan's positive phase will start after August 22."

Salman Khan's Tiger 3 to get delayed

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Tiger 3 might get delayed because of Pathan. A source told the portal, "Pathan has been a taxing film for everyone as, despite all the planning, the shoot kept getting delayed for some reason or the other - ranging from Covid scare to issues in personal life to the injuries.”

