Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee, Sanjay Dutt, Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra and more have grabbed headlines in the ENT News today. Salman Khan, Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada and more. Priyanka Chopra revealed the face of her daughter. Sanjay Dutt to make his Tamil debut, Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan rewrites history, Jawan director Atlee embraces fatherhood and more.

Priyanka Chopra reveals Malti Marie's face

The Jonas Brothers got their Hollywood Walk Of Fame honour and the three brothers, Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas were present with their wives and kids. Priyanka Chopra was also there with Malti Marie. She did not hide MM from the paparazzi and the cameras this time around. And that's how we got introduced to Maltie Marie.

Kangana Ranaut boosts Urfi Javed's confidence

Urfi Javed has often been trolled for her scantily clad outfits. The Bigg Boss OTT fame has been grabbing headlines for her Twitter exchange with Kangana Ranaut. And they have yet again made it to the entertainment news section. This time, Kangana boosted Urfi's morale.

Alia Bhatt's first priority is Raha Kapoor

Recently, Alia Bhatt joined Varun Dhawan to make Zee Cine Awards announcement in the city. A press conference was held and Alia was quizzed about what changes will fans get to see now that Raha Kapoor is in her life. Someone asked Alia whether she will slow down in her career or take a break. Alia says that her number one priority is her baby girl, Raha.

Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan has been grabbing headlines a lot for the records that the film has been making. Some netizens also listed a few flaws in the movie. Alia and Varun were asked about the historic records and here's what they have to say. The movie has made a business of Rs 600 crores worldwide as it is.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya's lawyer makes shocking claims

Aaliya Siddiqui and Nawazuddin Siddiqui have been fighting a separation battle. And when the former's lawyer reached out to take her signatures on some court case-related documents, they were stopped by security. The police did not help either. Aaliya is being harassed claims lawyer.

The makers of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo dropped the Hindi version, Shehzada to suffer?

Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada is going to release on 17th February. It is a remake of Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. And just recently, the makers of the film released the Hindi version of the same. Will it affect Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer's business?

Salman recommends Priyanka for Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is winning hearts with her stint on Bigg Boss 16. And guess what, she has already landed a movie. Well, it was Salman Khan who told PCC that he has something for her when she comes out of the house. BollywoodLife has an exclusive scoop in which we revealed Salman Khan played a pivotal role.

Jawan director Atlee welcomes a baby boy with his wife

Just a couple of hours ago, Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara starrer Jawan's director Atlee and his wife Priya Mohan have welcomed a baby boy. Priya took to her Instagram handle and shared a very adorable announcement of the same.

Mrunal Thakur bags another South film

After winning hearts in Sita Ramam opposite Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur has now bagged a project with Dasara actor Nani. The movie, as per reports is an emotional family drama. Mrunal is elated with the same as she starred in a remake of an original movie starring Nani, called Jersey. In other news, Mrunal will be seen in Gumrah with Aditya Roy Kapur. The film is all set to release on 7th April. Aditya has a double role while Mrunal plays a cop.

Sanjay Dutt signs Tamil movie starring Thalapathy Vijay

After showcasing his charm as Bagheera in KGF, a Kannada movie, Sanjay Dutt is now all set to star in a Tamil movie. 7 Screen Studios, the ones making Thalapathy Vijay's next movie gave a warm welcome to Sanjay on Twitter. Apart from Sanjay, Priya Anand, Mysskin, Mansoor Ali Khan, Sandy, Matthew Thomas, Gautham Menon and Arjun Sarja have joined the cast as well.

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli organise bhandara for 100 saints

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are winning hearts with their religious and cultural side. These past few days, the love birds have been grabbing headlines for their religious trips. And now, Anushka and Virat made the news to feed 100 saints while in Rishikesh.

Aamir Khan clicks Salman Khan's picture with his fam

A couple of days ago, Salman Khan was spotted outside Aamir Khan's residence. Aamir Khan's sister Nikhat took to her Instagram handle to share pictures from their get-together online. While the first picture did not include Aamir, a new picture has surfaced in which we see Aamir Khan clicking pictures of Salman with his family.

That's all in the Entertainment News today.