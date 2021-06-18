Amidst worrying rumours around his films, Kartik Aaryan drops an edgy picture announcing, 'Aa raha hai kuch alag sa'

Kartik Aaryan has been in the news and how. Today, the actor has dropped an edgy picture with a caption, "Aa raha hai kuch ALAG SA...Take a Guess…" We feel it is related to his project, Dhamaka. As we know, the Ram Madhvani film is coming on Netflix. Kartik Aaryan is seen in a long coat in the picture. In fact, the still looks straight out a dark thriller movie with only a bit of Kartik's face being visible. The young star has been in the news for the past few days and how. Dhamaka sees him a top media journalist and is a dark thriller with black comedy. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Kartik Aaryan's Dhamaka sold for a whopping amount; Abhishek Bachchan's The Big Bull emerges as the top weekly OTT pick

The film is a complete change for Kartik Aaryan who is known for comedy movies with a dose of romance. It seems Dhamaka is going to release in the second half of the year. Unfortunately, Kartik Aaryan has made headlines in the recent past for not so pleasant reasons. His ouster from Dostana 2 gave rise to unending speculations. The actor apparently kept the team at Dharma Productions waiting for his dates for the second schedule. The actor also reportedly wanted changes in the script after agreeing to the first version at the outset. Other reports suggest that it was his fallout with Janhvi Kapoor that led to this mess. The two reportedly broke up in an ugly manner at the start of the year. And the rumours didn't stop with Dostana 2. Ample noise followed about the actor losing out on more projects.

However, the actor seems to be unperturbed by all the negative press that has been going around. He seems to be focusing on his fans, whom he keeps entertained and engaged through his social media. And is also investing himself in his next projects. We are sure, the actor's dhamakedaar performances and projects the future will render all mouths shut for good.