Trending Entertainment News Today: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia bhatt's new wedding date, Jacqueline Fernandez opens up on invasion of privacy and more

, , , , Malaika Arora, , and more have made news today. It's time to wrap the TOP Entertainment News of the day. Jacqueline Fernandez recently opened up on the breach of privacy that she faced in the last couple of weeks. Sonam Kapoor's father-in-law has been duped Rs 27 crore. Alia Bhatt trumped over and and more Bollywood actresses to be the most popular female star in India. Dia Mirza's son Avyaan Azaad gets love from , and others. Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter is all praise for his dance moves and more. Let's meet the newsmakers below: Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt to FINALLY tie the knot on this date? Find out

Jacqueline Fernandez talks about invasion of privacy

In the last couple of weeks, a lot has been said about Jacqueline Fernandez's personal life. After her pictures with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar went viral online, Jacqueline had been in the news. Jacqueline later posted a note asking the fans to not share the pictures online and respect her privacy. And now, in a recent talk, the Bachchhan Paandey actress opened up on invasion of privacy. Jacqueline had appeared on 's chat show Shape of You. Jacqueline said that over the years she has learned not to let it turn you into a bad person. The Ram Setu actress said that it can turn one into a horrible person. She said it should not change one as a person. Also Read - Alia Bhatt TRUMPS over Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif and other Bollywood actresses to be the MOST POPULAR Female star

Sonam Kapoor's father-in-law duped

As per a report in PTI, Sonam Kapoor's father-in-law, Anand Ahuja's father, Sunil was been duped of about Rs 27 crores. The Faridabad Police arrested a group of people involved in the racket. It is said that a report was lodged by Sonam's father-in-law in July last year. He was duped by misappropriating Rebate of State and Central Taxes and Levies licences, meant for his firm. They forged his signatures and encashed the amount. A total of nine accused have been arrested from Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Karnataka. Also Read - Hollywood News Weekly Rewind: BTS singer Jimin’s see-through shirt leaves ARMY gasping, Alia Bhatt in Gal Gadot’s next and more

Amitabh Bachchan flaunts his dance moves

Amitabh Bachchan took to his social media handle and shared a goofy picture of himself from the sets of Jhund. The superstar will be next seen in Unnchai which also stars , , to name a few. He shared a still of a song from the film. The superstar is 79 years old and is giving still ruling hearts with his energy enthusiasm. He captioned the post saying, "Still movin ‘ and shakin ‘ … errr … the bones." Navya Naveli Nanda was all praise for Big B err her grandfather. He dropped a raised hands emoticon on his post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

and Alia Bhatt's wedding date

duo Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been dating each other for some time now. At least, that's what their spottings, Alia's Instagram posts hint at. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding has been the talk of the town for months. It was stated that they'd be marrying last year. And then the date moved to December 2022 which is after the release of their film Brahmastra. And now, a report in ETimes says that they may prepone their wedding. Read more here.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's post for Kiaan

Doting maasi Kareena Kapoor Khan penned a heartfelt birthday wish for her nephew Kiaan. She shared an adorable post of Kiaan with and said, "May we always eat pizza in bed…nothing more funner than that big brother we love you so much our precious boy Kiaan Happy birthday darling heart @therealkarismakapoor #lolo Ka beta #birthday boy." dropped a comment on her post saying, "May we always join them in eating that Pizza." Check out Bebo's post for Kiaan here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Dia Mirza's son Avyaan gets love from Priyanka and Kareena

Dia Mirza took to her social media handle a couple of hours ago and posted the first official picture of her kiddo, Avyaan Azaad. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra, , . Gauahar Khan, and more celebs showered Avyaan with loads of love. Check out the whole story here.

Alia Bhatt TOPS the Most popular female star list

Gangubai Kathiawadi actress Alia Bhatt has topped the list of Most Popular Female stars from Bollywood in India. Alia beat the likes of Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra, and others. Check out the complete list here.

Diljit Dosanjh's film in trouble?

Diljit Dosanjh's next film is a biopic on Jaswant Singh Khalra. The actor had been shooting for the same but it seems to have landed in trouble. Activists had gathered around the sets of the film and didn't want the film to be made. A source close to the development of the same told BollywoodLife.com that a man threatened to commit suicide as well if the shoot went ahead. Check out the whole report here.

Runway 34 to release on Eid

Amitabh Bachchan, and starrer Runway 34 has got a release date. FIRST LOOK POSTERS of Runway 34 were released recently. The film is dropping on EID, 29 April 2022. It will be a theatrical release.

Radhe Shyam Hindi box office

and starrer Radhe Shyam's Hindi version had a Lukewarm start at the box office. As per reports, the film managed to churn out Rs 4.50 crore on the first day. 's The Kashmir Files survived 'Prabhas storm' at the box office and minted Rs 3 crore plus at the box office. Here's the report.

That's all in the Entertainment News today.