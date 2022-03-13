, , The Kashmir Files, , , Radhe Shyam and more made news in the world of entertainment today. Kangana Ranaut slammed Bollywood's silence on 's film the Kashmir Files. Reports on Hrithik Roshan's 's latest updates surfaced. The Kashmir Files was in the news for various reasons. Ranbir Kapoor's new house deets, Radhe Shyam's box office collection. Prabhas jets off on a vacation and more. Let's have a dekko at entertainment newsmakers of the day... Also Read - Radhe Shyam Box Office collection day 2: The Kashmir Files shows tremendous growth; surpasses Prabhas' film

Kangana SLAMS Bollywood's silence

Kangana SLAMS Bollywood's silence

The Kashmir Files is winning hearts and also earning footfalls at the cinema halls. The movie has been involved in controversies as well since the film has been receiving flak from a certain section of the audience. However, The Kashmir Files is getting a lot of praise as well. Recently, Kangana Ranaut slammed the silence that Bollywood had been keeping over the film. Kangana asked everyone to notice the silence of the Bollywood industry while The Kashmir Files is doing a phenomenal job at the box office.

Radhe Shyam box office

Radhe Shyam box office

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer movie is not able to get footfalls at the cinema halls in the Hindi belt. The Kashmir Files have surpassed their Day 2 collections from the Prabhas starrer movie. The Kashmir Files's tremendous performance at the box office is a happy surprise despite not having any promotions or a 'star' cast.

Ranbir Kapoor's new home

Reports have surfaced online spilling the deets about Ranbir Kapoor's new home. A report in India Today said that Ranbir's new home will include his father 's favourite chair, bookshelf and more things. Both and Ranbir Kapoor have been putting a lot of effort into the making of their home. Neetu Kapoor is also giving her inputs into designing their love nest.

Hrithik Roshan's Krrish 4's pre-production to begin on...

For years now, fans of Krrish and Hrithik Roshan are waiting for the next instalment of the franchise. And now, the latest report finally gave an update on the same. Hrithik Roshan starrer Krrish 4 will begin the pre-production will begin in June. The makers are will decide upon the casting and further developments from June itself.

Prabhas jets off for a vacation

After Radhe Shyam's release, Prabhas has taken a break from work. The actor has reportedly taken a break. A report in ETimes said that Prabhas went on a break on 10th March. He jetted off to Italy with his friends. After his break, Prabhas is expected to resume shooting on Adipurush, Salaar, Project K and other films that he has in the pipeline.

Alia Bhatt's birthday treat for fans

Alia Bhatt is turning a year older in a couple of days. And the actress's next project in the pipeline after RRR is . And it is being said that the makers of Brahmastra will be launching a special video and unveiling the world of Isha from Brahmastra on her birthday. A report in Pinkvilla quoted a source saying, "It’s a birthday special video to launch Alia’s Isha from Brahmastra. The audience would get a glimpse into her world in the film and unlike the first motion poster, this one might even have some actual visuals from Brahmastra."

