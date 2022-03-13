Trending Entertainment News Today: Kangana Ranaut slams Bollywood's silence on The Kashmir Files, Hrithik Roshan starrer Krrish 4's latest updates and more

Kangana Ranaut SLAMMED Bollywood's silence on The Kashmir Files, Prabhas jetted off for vacation, Ranbir Kapoor's new house deets, Hrithik Roshan starrer Krrish 4 updates and more, here we are with the Entertainment News of the day.