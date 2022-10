The news is that Salman Khan's No Entry 2 has been reportedly shelved due to some legal and budget hassles. The superstar has decided to let go of the much awaited project. Laal Singh Chaddha filmmaker has addressed rumors of a tiff with Aamir Khan. Here is a look at the main entertainment news...

Salman Khan's No Entry 2 shelved

Fans were eagerly waiting to see the sequel of No Entry. It seems Anees Bazmee had the script ready for No Entry 2. But the issue is that there are a lot of legal complications which Salman Khan and his team are finding hard to resolve. The rising budget of the movie after paying off all the stakeholders of the original No Entry was too high.

Uunchai: Sooraj Barjatya reveals Salman Khan wanted to do it

It seems when Salman Khan heard the script of Uunchai he wished to do the movie but Sooraj Barjatya said he had a different cast in mind. The movie has Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Neena Gupta in lead roles. Parineeti Chopra plays the role of an experienced mountaineer.

Raj Kundra breaks his silence on wearing the mask

Raj Kundra has broken his silence on why he is seen everywhere with a mask. He has said that he wants to avoid the media after going through a media trial. He tweeted, "I don’t hide my face from the public I don’t wish to give media access to me. Not too difficult to understand after the media trial I have been through." Shilpa Shetty and he celebrated Karwa Chauth recently.

Laal Singh Chaddha director breaks silence on Aamir Khan

There were rumours that Aamir Khan and Advait Chandan the director of Laal Singh Chaddha had a fall-out after the failure of the movie. He posted a pic of them together saying that they are inseparable whatever the outcome.

Alia Bhatt's delivery details out

It seems the little one will arrive by end of November or December. Alia Bhatt will deliver the child at the HN Reliance Foundation Hospital. It is the same place where Rishi Kapoor passed away.

