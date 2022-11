A lot happened in the world of Entertainment today. Inside pictures and videos from Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare went viral. Veteran actress Tabassum Govil passes away. Shehnaaz Gill meet her avid fan who travelled long hours, Suniel Shetty opened up on his daughter's wedding and more, so you see, there's a lot that grabbed headlines and the attention of the masses in the last couple of hours. Let's have a look at the TOP Entertainment Newsmakers of the day.

Aamir Khan grooves on his iconic song at Ira's engagement

Aamir Khan's video of dancing to his iconic song from Jo Jeeta Woh Sikander, Papa Kehte Hai, went viral online. The actor though has a salt-pepper look at Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's engagement party. While some enjoyed Aamir's dance, some trolled the actor for his looks. Check out the video of Aamir Khan here.

Kriti Sanon addresses Adipurush delay

Prabhas starrer Adipurush is going to release in 2023. Om Raut announced his decision after seeing the criticisms around the Adipurush teaser. And now, recently, at an event of Bhediya, Kriti Sanon addressed the same. She said that to make the film as envisioned by the director worth the experience for the viewers, the director needs time. Check out what Kriti said about Adipurush's delay here.

Shehnaaz Gill meets her US fan

A clip of Shehnaaz Gill meeting her fan from the US is going viral. The fan flew for 16 hours to meet Shehnaaz especially. The actress is seen hugging and chatting with the fan and her daughter. Fans were bowled over by Shehnaaz's demeanour towards them. Here are more celebs who won hearts for consoling their crying fans. Shehnaaz Gill has been grabbing headlines in Entertainment News a lot. Check out Shehnaaz Gill's video here:

BTS V wins the hearts of ARMYs

Kim Taehyung aka V took to his Instagram handle and shared a couple of pictures in the stories. ARMYs quickly went gaga over him. Kim Taehyung was trending yet again on Twitter. BTS V loves to share shirtless pictures of himself online. And that's what he did. Check out the whole story here.

Veteran actress Tabassum Govil passes away

Veteran actress Tabassum Govil known for her talk show, Phool Khile Hai Gulshan Gulshan passed away at the age of 78. She suffered from a heart attack, as per reports. ETimes got in touch with her son, Hoshang who revealed that the veteran actress did not wish to inform anyone about her death for at least two days. She was married to Vijay Govil, brother of actor Arun Govil.

Drishyam 2 wins hearts

Ajay Devgn, Tabu Shriya Saran, Akshaye Khanna and Ishita Dutta starrer Drishyam 2 hit the silver screens on 18th November. The film minted Rs 15.38 crores at the box office. It is winning hearts and is expected to perform better on Day 2.

Suniel Shetty confirms Athiya Shetty's wedding

Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya Shetty has been making news for her wedding with cricketer KL Rahul. Entertainment News has been full of reports on their wedding date. Recently, at the launch event of Dharavi Bank, Suniel reportedly confirmed the wedding during the media interaction. ETimes reported, Suniel saying 'Jaldi hogi.'

That's all in the trending Entertainment News today.