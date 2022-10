And with that, another day bites the dust. But before that, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Ram Setu and Thank God and more have grabbed headlines in the Entertainment world. Shah Rukh Khan who's been maintaining a low profile attended the Diwali bash whose inside pics sent fans into a tizzy. Salman Khan and Kangana Ranaut were spotted at Aayush Sharma's birthday bash in the city. Akshay Kumar and Sidharth Malhotra-Ajay Devgn's Ram Setu and Thank God were released and the audience shared their reviews. And a lot more happened. Let's catch up.

Salman Khan and Kangana Ranaut attend Aayush's birthday bash

Aayush Sharma is turning a year older and a party was held for his friends and family in the city. Arbaaz Khan, Salman Khan, Kangana Ranaut and more celebs attended the birthday celebrations. Kangana Ranaut turned up in a red bodycon dress. Salman, who was down with dengue looked like he was still recovering. He greeted paps warmly before heading inside.

Check videos of Salman Khan and Kangana Ranaut at Aayush Shama birthday bash here:

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Diwali bash 2022

Alia Bhatt who is expecting her first child with Ranbir Kapoor had a very low-key Diwali celebration with just family members. Alia wore a pink dress while Ranbir was seen in black. Along with them were Soni Razdan, Neetu Kapoor, and Shaheen Bhatt as well. Check out the inside pics from Ranbir-Alia's first Diwali after the wedding here.

Priyanka Chopra dines with fam on Diwali night

Priyanka Chopra may have married an American and would have settled down in Los Angeles but she follows every Indian festival and tradition with equal gusto. PeeCee dined with Nick Jonas, mom Madhu Chopra on the Diwali night. Pictures from their dinner date went viral. Check out them here.

Ira Khan celebrates Diwali with Nupur and his mom

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan is engaged to Nupur Shikhare. The filmmaking and theatre enthusiast celebrated the festival with her cousins, fiance Nupur and his mom. Ira took to her social handle to share the pictures. Apart from Nupur and Ira's PDA pics, the latter's pic with Nupur's mom caught everyone's attention. Check them out here.

Shah Rukh attends Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali party

Inside pictures from Amitabh Bachchan hosted Diwali Party went viral as well. Shah Rukh Khan, who has been going lowkey reunited with Kirron Kher and Anupam Kher at the Diwali bash. SRK has worked with veteran actors in several films. It was a treat for the fans to see SRK with them again. Check out the Pathaan star's pics here.

Thank God movie wins hearts

Sidharth Malhotra, Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh starrer Thank God was released today. The audience watched the movie and found it to be thoroughly entertaining. Fans especially loved Sidharth Malhotra. Check out Thank God fan review here. Elsewhere, Kiara Advani and her mom joined Sidharth and Rakul on the family special screening of Thank God. Check out the video here.

Ram Setu gets mixed response

Alongside Thank God, Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez' Ram Setu also released in theatres today. However, the film got a mild and mixed response from the audience. Check out Ram Setu movie fan review here.

That's all in the Trending Entertainment News Today.