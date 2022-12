Let's have a look at who and what made news in the world of Entertainment today. A lot has happened in the last 24 hours including Neeta and Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani getting engaged to Radhika Merchant, new developments in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, in addition to Pathaan film's Besharam Rang song controversy and more. So here's a look at who and what made the news in the Entertainment section today. Let's catch up... Also Read - Entertainment News Wrap: Sumbul Touqeer hits back at Shalin Bhanot, Shah Rukh Khan's film Pathaan to undergo changes [Watch Video]

Sushant Singh Rajput death case development

For a while now, entertainment news has been having updates on Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Roopkumar Shah's statement has reopened the case. Sushant's sister had asked for the protection of the hospital staff and it has been granted. Sushant's sister, Shweta Singh Kirti has asked CBI for faster case development. Check out the deets here. In addition to that, Sushant's last known video went viral online again. Fans were disheartened to see the state of Sushant. They slammed again. Check out the whole story here. Also Read - Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone film under Censor Board scanner for controversial songs and scenes [Watch Video]

Rashmika Mandanna gets flak

Rashmika Mandanna, who is considered the national crush of India, has become a hot target of trolls. Recently, she gave a statement saying that Bollywood songs are more romantic while South Indian songs are more massy. This remark by the actress has not been received well and she has been slammed by netizens online. Check out the whole report here. Also Read - Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone's film to undergo revisions? CBFC tells makers to adhere to sentiments

Pathaan Besharam Rang controversy latest updates

Ever since the makers of Pathaan dropped the song called Besharam Rang online, they have been courting controversy. It happened because of a costume which resembles saffron colour. is seen in a bikini-kind costume in the SONG. And now, the latest reports state that CBFC has demanded that changes be made to the film as suggested by the censor board before the release of the film in theatres. Check out the whole details here. Former CBFC chief, Pahlaj Nihalani reacted to the same saying that Pathaan is a victim of controversy. He said that the board must have been pressurized by the ministry.

Siddharth gives a full account of the Madurai Airport incident

Recently, actor Siddharth had shared a story on how his parents were harassed at the Madurai Airport. He slammed the security officials for their rude behaviour. He took to his social media handle and gave a full account of what happened at the airport. Check out the details here.

gives a glimpse into her safari vacation with

Bollywood's IT couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kushal had jetted off to Jawai, Rajasthan for a getaway. Katrina recently dropped some Uber cool pictures and fans couldn't get enough of the love birds. Check pics here.

Bollywood celebs attend Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's engagement party

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got engaged and had a roka in Rajasthan last afternoon. Anant and Radhika have known each other for a while now. They will soon get married. They returned home to Antilla a couple of hours ago and threw a grand party which was attended by Bollywood celebs. Check out the pictures here.

wishes with a goofy video

On 29th December, Twinkle Khanna turned fabulous 48. She has been celebrating her birthday with her family and friends. Akshay Kumar took to his social media handle to wish his dearest wife. He shared a goofy video to wish her.

Check out the hilarious birthday video of Twinkle Khanna here:

While you may be glad to have missed my live performance the other day, I’m glad I get to witness you and all your madness every single day! But as much as I love you, I really think you should stop singing ? And Happy birthday Tina ❤️ pic.twitter.com/DRsrH9ihif — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 29, 2022

Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad enjoy vacay in Europe

A couple of days ago, Hrithik Roshan alongside his sons, Saba Azad and Pashmina Roshan jetted off on a vacation. Pashmina Roshan has been sharing pictures from their vacation online. She shared a selfie clicked by Hrithik Roshan from a Cafe. Seems like Hrithik, Saba are having a blast. Check pic here:

enjoys Chile Bhature

A couple of hours ago, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were snapped at the airport. They were leaving for a vacation. They have jetted off to Delhi. Anushka shared pictures of her scrumptious meal of chole bhature. Anushka has kicked her diet for vacays it seems. Check out pics here:

That's all in the entertainment news today