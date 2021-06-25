29GoldenYearsOfSRK: Did you know Shah Rukh Khan was paid just Rs 25K as signing amount for Kabhi Haa Kabhi Naa

Shah Rukh Khan has completed 29 years in Bollywood today. King Khan is the outsider who came into the industry on this date in 1992 and ruled over it like a Badshaah. He was already a big name on TV with his shows like Circus and Fauji where he won the hearts of the TV audience. It seems it was filmmaker Shekhar Kapur who suggested his name to Guddu Dhanoa for Deewana. All his early makers have spoken about how Shah Rukh Khan was never much into money. It was his immense passion for cinema. And they feel that's what made him the superstar that he's today. Also Read - Nadeem Saifi from Nadeem-Shravan duo to make a comeback with Ishq Forever!

It seems he mostly left the money matters to the makers. Vikram Mehrotra who is the producer of Kabhi Haa Kabhi Naa told Pinkvilla for a small sum of Rs 25,000. He told the portal, "We never discussed money. His journey is full of hard-work and he is a damn good actor, and more importantly a good human being." He said that SRK is a superstar because he only passionate about work and not about the trappings of showbiz.

We know that Shah Rukh Khan rates Kabhi Haa Kabhi Naa as the best movie of his 29-year-long career. Mehrotra said that King Khan "absolutely loves the film." He said the director late Kundan Shah kept an open ending for the movie initially. Mehrotra told Pinkvilla, "But, I felt, every story calls for a closure. After toying around with the idea of who should get the girl, he decided to go ahead with the end that you saw on the screen."

Shah Rukh Khan has thanked all his fans on Twitter. He wrote, "Been working. Just saw the ’overwhelmed ness’ of the lov of nearly 30 yrs u r showering on me here. Realised it’s more than half my life in the service of hoping to entertain u all. Will take out time tomorrow & share some love back personally. Thx needed to feel loved…."