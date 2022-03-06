, , Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad and more celebs made news in Bollywood today. Janhvi Kapoor visits Tirupati Temple on her birthday. Hrithik Roshan's family showers love on his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad. 's tantrums in front of papa Saif Ali Khan. ' fans worried about the upcoming release of Radhe Shyam. Sonakshi Sinha in legal trouble and more made news in the world of entertainment today. So, without further ado, let's have a dekko at the newsmakers of the day... Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor visits Tirupati Balaji temple on her birthday; looks breathtaking in a silk saree [VIEW PICS]

Janhvi Kapoor

On her 25th birthday today, the actress visited the Tirupati Temple and sought the blessings of the deity. Janhvi Kapoor is very much attached to her roots and culture and is a very simple girl in real life. She wore a traditional half-saree and posed alongside her family members as she visited the holy place today. Janhvi Kapoor shared some amazing pictures on her gram from the same. The actress looked very similar to her mother. . Check out Janhvi's picture at Tirupathi here. Also Read - Neha Dhupia, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: 9 actresses who became victims of brutal body-shaming

Sonakshi Sinha in legal trouble

Sonakshi Sinha has landed in legal trouble. If the latest reports are anything to go by, a non-bailable warrant has been issued against the actress. An event organizer has filed a case against Sonakshi in the Moradabad police station. As per the complainant, she had allegedly charged Rs 37 Lakhs for an event but it seems she did not turn up and hence when asked for the money back, the manager reportedly refused to pay up. And hence a fraud case has been filed against Sonakshi. Read more details here.

Taimur throws tantrum

A couple of hours ago, Saif Ali Khan and 's son, Taimur Ali Khan, was snapped in the city with his father. Taimur seemed very angry with something and threw a tantrum unaware that the paparazzi has been filming him. Check out the video of Tim throwing a tantrum here.

Hrithik's fam dotes on Saba

For a couple of weeks now, gossip mills are full of rumours of Hrithik Roshan dating Saba Azad. Their public spottings for dinners and holding hands have sparked off the rumours of their relationship. And her latest picture has grabbed the attention of Hrithik's fam, his cousin Pashmina Roshan and niece Suranika Soni. The ladies were gushing over Saba's latest Instagram post. Check out Saba Azad's Instagram post and Pashmina, Suranika's reaction here.

SLB refuses to compare Deepika and Alia

Ace filmmaker has worked with two powerhouse talents and . SLB worked with Deepika in Ram-Leela, , Padmaavat whereas his recent was Gangubai Kathiawad which had Alia in the lead. Recently, he was asked how Alia and Deepika are different from each other. The director refused to compare them and said they both are different individuals with different approaches towards scenes/films/cinema.

Prabhas fans worried about Radhe Shyam

Prabhas and starrer Radhe Shyam is all set to hit the silverscreens on 11th March 2022. However, fans seem worried about Prabhas' new film. A report in Gulte.com said that Radhe Shyam is a film made on a budget of Rs 300 crore. It doesn't have any action scenes and is a romance film. was an action-thriller but it had failed to meet the expectations of the audience, the report states. And hence, fans are worried about Radhe Shyam.