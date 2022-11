It's time to catch up on the trending Entertainment Newsmakers of the day. It has been a long long day. Andrila Sharma, a popular Bengali actress passed away on Sunday. Ajay Devgn, Tabu starrer Drishyam 2 continues to win hearts. Kangana Ranaut is all praise for Tabu. Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Govinda Naam Mera trailer gets a shout-out from Sidharth Malhotra. BTS Jungkook performed at the FIFA World Cup 2022. And a lot more happened in the world of entertainment, let's catch up.

Drishyam 2 sees a massive jump on Day 2

Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Akshaye Khanna and other celebs starrer thriller movie, Drishyam 2 took a flying start at the box office by minting Rs 15.38 crore on day 1. And Drishyam 2 day 2 box office collection has seen a jump. Saturday collections of Drishyam 2 are Rs 21.59 crores. Which makes the two-day total for Drishyam 2 to be Rs 36.97 crore. It is expected that on Sunday, the film should pick up business even more.

All estimations and calculations go for a toss… #Drishyam2 is SENSATIONAL on Day 2... East. West. North. South. The REMARKABLE RUN continues PAN-#India… Multiplexes superb, mass pockets join the party… Fri 15.38 cr, Sat 21.59 cr. Total: ₹ 36.97 cr. #India biz. ??? pic.twitter.com/mc8xJdQsD6 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 20, 2022

Hrithik Roshan denies moving in with Saba Azad

A couple of days ago, reports surfaced stating that Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad were planning to move in together. It was said that Hrithik has spent about Rs 100 crore on two apartments in Mumbai’s Versova locality. However, recently, Hrithik Roshan denied the same saying, “There’s no truth to this.” Hrithik adds that he understands being a public figure there would be curious about him and his life but asked to refrain from spreading misinformation. Check out the whole story here.

KRK says Kartik Aaryan is a bigger star than Ajay Devgn

KRK took to his Twitter handle and named his top 3 artists. He named Akshay Kumar on number 3, Ajay Devgn on number 2 and Kartik Aaryan on number 1. He also said that there was a time when there were three Khans ruling the top three spots. Check out a snapshot of KRK’s tweets here:

Naga Shaurya and Anusha Shetty tie the knot

Krishna Vrinda Vihari actor Naga Shaurya and Anusha Shetty. She is a Bengaluru-based interior designer. The couple got married in JW Marriot at 11 AM, state reports. Videos from their traditional wedding ceremony went viral in no time. They look so happy, check out the video below:

Kangana Ranaut praises Tabu for Drishyam 2

Kangana Ranaut took to her social media handle and praised Tabu for winning hearts with Drishyam 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 this year. Both the films have been deemed blockbusters at the box office and they both starred Tabu in key roles. Kangana hailed Tabu saying that she is single-handedly saving the Hindi film industry. Read more deets here.

Sidharth Malhotra praises Kiara Advani's Govinda Naam Mera

The trailer of Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani starrer Govinda Naam Mera dropped online recently. Vicky plays Govinda to Bhumi's Gauri and Kiara's Suku. Vicky is married to Bhumi and is having an affair with Kiara in the film. They get embroiled in a murder mystery soon which has a comedy touch to it. Sidharth Malhotra who is said to be dating Kiara Advani gave a shout-out to the film's trailer. Check Sid's story here:

Jungkook wins hearts at FIFA World Cup 2022

BTS member Jungkook performed at the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. He performed in Dreamers alongside Fahad Al Kubaisi. The videos and clips of Jungkook's performance were shared online. Even the rest of the Bangtan Boys, RM, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope and Taehyung watched JK perform. Check out the whole story here.

