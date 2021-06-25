Karisma Kapoor rings in her 47th birthday with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora - view pic

Karisma Kapoor has turned 47. The actress celebrated her birthday eve at her sister, Kareena Kapoor Khan's place. We can see Karisma looking chic as ever in a black skirt and printed top. Amrita Arora shared a picture from the celebrations. She is wearing an blingy blue dress while Kareena Kapoor Khan is dressed simply in a white and hot pink jumpsuit. Bebo wore some kohl and did her hair up in a bun. Another friend was also there with them. Amrita Arora wrote, "May you always shine and be as lovely as a beautiful vintage wine." We so agree with her caption. Karisma looks as timeless and graceful as she did when she was in her 20's. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunts her curves in a bikini on International Yoga Day; says 'free your mind' – view pic

Karisma Kapoor was last seen on the ALT Balaji show, Mentalhood. She played a mom of young kids on the show. It was also her debut in the digital space. Fans have been wanting to see Karisma Kapoor back on the big screen since a while. However, she seems to be busy with her kids. She has custody of her two kids, Samara and Kiaan. The young lady is said to be an exceptional student and will soon move abroad for her higher studies. Besides, she has been a rock for her family caring for their dad, Randhir Kapoor.

Kareena Kapoor Khan moved into a new home recently. The actress delivered her second son in February. She was previously living in Fortune Heights, Khar. The new home is a very spacious one. It seems it has a pool and decorated terraces for small parties. We are seeing that her friends, Malaika Arora and Amrita have been visiting her often. Even Arjun Kapoor has gone there on a few occasions. We wish Karisma a very happy birthday!