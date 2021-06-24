Ranveer Singh's latest pictures make Deepika Padukone scream 'MINE'!

When it comes to the current superstars, Ranveer Singh is the undisputed social media king. His zany personality and creative ideas make him perfect for all kinds of content on various social media platforms. After a while, he posted three pics on Instagram. The actor is looking damn handsome to say the least. The comments on the pictures are also diverse. Deepika Padukone kind of let the whole world know once again that he was hers. Vishal Dadlani commented, "All this intensity, and yet all I can hear is our chat from the parking lot yesterday! You're a madman." His good friend and brother Arjun Kapoor just called him a stallion. Also Read - Krrish 4: Hrithik Roshan teases fans with a video hinting that filming might begin soon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot in 2018. They were together for almost five years. However, their PDA on social media began only a year before they decided to take things forward. Deepika Padukone has said that she was unsure after her former relationships ended badly. Ranveer Singh is known to lavish love on his better half, and writes some really cute stuff. Throughout the lockdown, he has shared how Deepika Padukone has been treating him to some yummy Italian food. As we know, she loves to cook and bake. The couple also shot for two commercials.

Ranveer Singh's line-up is also damn impressive. He has 83, which might get a release date just as the theatres open. He is playing the role of Kapil Dev in the movie that recounts India's epic win at the 1983 World Cup. Deepika Padukone is playing Romi Dev in the movie. He also has Cirkus, which is eyeing a release sometime next year. Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez are his leading ladies. Plus, he is also doing a film with Katrina Kaif and Zoya Akhtar.