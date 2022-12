The day is coming to an end, so a dose of all the top and trending entertainment news is a must. Today was FIFA day as the World Cup final was played between Argentina and France. Many stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and others were in Qatar for the same. Apart from that, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's video from Pro Kabbadi league went viral. KGF 2 star Yash also hit headlines as fans could not stop raving about his humble gesture. Here's taking a look at all the top and trending updates of the day. Also Read - Deepika Padukone unveils FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy, Shah Rukh Khan takes Pathaan promotions on global stage [View Pics]

Entertainment News: Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone promote Pathaan at FIFA World Cup 2022 final

As FIFA World Cup 2022 final took place between Argentina and France, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone promoted their upcoming film Pathaan. Deepika unveiled the FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy while SRK got talking with Wayne Rooney. Also Read - FIFA World Cup 2022: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Mohanlal, Nora Fatehi — Indian celebs glam up Argentina vs France finale in Qatar [VIEW PICS]

"#Pathaan is the guy whom call at the last minute when you are all tied up, when you can't find solution!" : #ShahRukhKhan #FIFAFinalWithPathaan pic.twitter.com/UrJAyQejnI — Shah Rukh Khan Warriors FAN Club (@TeamSRKWarriors) December 18, 2022

Abhishek Bachchan termed Besharam

Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were on cloud 9 as their team Jaipur Pink Panthers lifted the trophy at the Pro-Kabaddi League. A video went viral that showed Abhishek Bachchan pulling Aishwarya Rai Bachchan into a hug. Many trolled him for the same and called him 'Besharam'. Many came to his defence too. Also Read - Shehzada actor Kartik Aaryan undergoes massive physical transformation for Kabir Khan's film; to be trained by THIS star kids' brother

KGF 2 Yash shows his humble side

Kannada superstar Yash once again won hearts over everyone with his recent sweet gesture towards fans. A video went viral in which the KGF star can be seen taking selfies with almost 700 fans of his.

Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Tina Datta get into a massive fight

Today, in Bigg Boss 16, fans witnessed a showdown between Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Tina Datta. The latter questioned the former over her captaincy and Imlie actress gave it back to her. They fought over chocolates.

BTS' J-Hope states he raised Jungkook, Jimin and Kim Taehyung

J-Hope visited an exhibition in Tokyo and shared his views on the Maknae line of BTS. He proudly stated that he is the one who raised Jungkook, Jimin and Kim Taehyung. ARMY is emotional over the same.

The way hobi kept looking at them proudly & kept saying "I raised them.. i raised him... i raised him too" OH MY HEART HE IS SO PRECIOUS??pic.twitter.com/1oWkRJbV6O — Shirley ? (@winterbeartaete) December 18, 2022

Alia Bhatt's sunkissed selfie grabs attention

New mom Alia Bhatt who is now a little less active on social media as she is busy with mommy duties treated her fans with a sunkissed selfie today. With rays gazing her cheeks, she looked beautiful and how. Check out her picture here.