The world of entertainment has been very exciting today and we bring you a wrap of all the trending Bollywood news of the day. From flaunting her baby bump, hugging Nayanthara, takes on a long drive and more; here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara, Ranbir Kapoor-Rashmika Mandanna and more B-Town stars who are all set to romance South Indian actresses

Hrithik Roshan takes Saba Azad on a long drive

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad went on a long drive date in the ZNMD style with a luxurious Morgan. Saba Azad shared a video online of the same. Fans are going gaga over their Parisian vacation. In the video, Saba Azad didn't reveal her or Hrithik Roshan's faces. Instead, she treated everyone to a scenic view of Paris. Read. Also Read - Jawan: UNSEEN pics of Shah Rukh Khan hugging Nayantara on her wedding day is sending fans into a meltdown; check VIRAL photos

Alia Bhatt's baby bump pictures from sets of Heart Of Stone leaked

Alia Bhatt recently wrapped up shooting for her Hollywood debut film, Heart of Stone. Alia Bhatt's small baby bump can be seen in the pictures leaked from the sets of Heart of Stone online. Alia Bhatt looks fierce with the baby bump. The actress is seen in a kinda rugged avatar. She is wearing olive green overalls with black boots and gives out the vibes of a warrior/vigilante. Read. Also Read - Is Alia Bhatt insecure of Deepika Padukone? Her statement of 'SLB promised me 4 films' receives a lot of criticism

Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan hugs Nayantara on her wedding day

Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara have teamed for their first film together Jawaan. Shah Rukh Khan attended this intimate wedding of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan. Shah Rukh Khan hugged Nayanthara and this cute candid picture has left fans excited. Read

and pregnant Alia Bhatt MISS Neetu Kapoor's birthday celebrations in London

Bollywood evergreen actress Neetu Kapoor turned a year older and celebrated her special day with her family on Friday. Neetu's son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt misses the birthday celebration due to their hectic work schedule. Neetu’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared pictures from the birthday celebrations and mentioned that the fam was missing Ranbir and Alia on a special day. Read.

Is Alia Bhatt insecure of ?

Alia Bhatt's statement on Koffee With Karan 7 of promised her 4 films as Deepika Padukone has done 3 with him has sparked a nepotism debate again. The trollers are strongly slamming Alia Bhatt for her comparison with Deepika Padukone. Read.