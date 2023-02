From Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan to SRK's song Aryan Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Citadel, Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's wedding preparations, Shehzada starrer Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon, Thalapathy 67, Disha Patani and more have grabbed headlines in the Entertainment News section. Pathaan is making box office records upon records. Aryan Khan gets trolled for ignoring the paparazzi. Samantha Ruth Prabhu gets a warm welcome as Citadel's shoot begins, Sidharth Malhotra flies to Delhi for wedding preparations and more. Let's catch up... Also Read - Pathaan Mania: Yashraj Mukhate edits Shah Rukh Khan's comment at controversies around the release in Jhoome Jo Pathaan, the mashup wins hearts [Watch]

Samantha Ruth Prabhu begins shoot for Citadel

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been diagnosed with Myositis a couple of months ago. Samantha was keeping away from shooting for her projects for a while as she was working her way towards recovery. And now, the actress is ready to bounce back into action. Amazon Prime Videos that will be released dropped an amazing photoshoot of Samantha and revealed they have begun the shoot.

Pathaan craze grips the nation

Shah Rukh Khan, , starrer Pathaan has gripped the nation in its craze. It has made a smashing box office record. It has now surpassed Rs 600 crores at the worldwide box office. Kili Paul crooned to Besharam Rang. That's not it, Yashraj also added to the Pathaan mania with an improv version of Jhoome Jo Pathaan.

Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar song Tere Pyaar Mein goes viral

Entertainment News has been full of reactions and buzz about and starrer movie Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar song Tere Pyaar Mein. Did you know, for the song, Ranbir and Shraddha had 16 costumes? Read the whole report here.

Shehzada

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon will be seen promoting Shehzada on . Kartik was seen flirting with Kriti in front of Kapil Sharma. His reaction to Kartik's flirting will leave you in splits. Check out the promo here. On the other hand, Manish Shah of Goldmines Telefilms released Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo's Hindi version on YouTube. Shehzada is a remake of the movie. Will it affect its business? Check what Manish has to say here.

Samantha apologises as Kushi starring gets delayed

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been away from movies for a while due to her Myositis diagnosis. Due to Samantha's ill health, the shoot of Kushi for delayed. Samantha recently tweeted out apologising. Vijay asked her to get her health back after which they will begin shoot. Check out the whole report here.

joins Thalapathy 67

Last night, we told y'all that , , and others have joined the cast of the next Thalapathy Vijay starrer directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Trisha and Thalapathy Vijay will be reunited for 14 years. Check out the whole report here. The shooting will begin soon and in snowclad mountains. Check out the location here.

Aryan Khan ignores paparazzi

Aaryan Khan has been keeping away from the paparazzi forever. The starkid has been through a lot in 2021 and he has made fresh beginnings. This time paparazzi asked Aryan for ignoring them all the time. However, Aryan yet again ignored them. Check out the video and netizens' reaction to the same here.

J-Hope enthrals everyone with his photo folio concept film

BTS member J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok will turn a year older this month. He celebrates his birthday on 18 February. And hence, it's time to have a look at his Photo Folio. Hobi looks very handsome indeed. Especially, in a long mane.

Sidharth-Kiara begin their wedding prep

It is being said that Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Adani are going to tie the knot soon. And now, Sidharth recently flew to Delhi, as per reports. It is said that Sidharth is looking into the prep by himself. Check out the whole deets here.

Disha Patani fans support her after her video with Jackson Wang gets trolled

Jackson Wang performed in India for the first time ever at the Lollapalooza India event. Jackson Wang also met Disha Patani and they went touring the city of Mumbai. The video went viral and Disha was trolled for the same. However, Disha's fans came in his support. Check out the report here.

reacts to Entertainment Industry did not included in budget 2023

Union Budget 2023 was revealed today. The budget did not have the inclusion of the entertainment industry. Ashoke Pandit reacted to the same saying that the government has always ignored the industry. Check out the whole report here.

