With us having finally bid farewell to yet another eventful day, it's time to look back at the biggest newsmakers from showbiz who've made it to the trending entertainment news today. From Kangana Ranaut's dig at Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan's bail hearing to Kareena Kapoor stealing the show at Lakme Fashion Week, Squid Game actress Jung Ho-yeon joining BTS and Bollywood's most non-controversial celebrities – here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending entertainment news today...
So, without further ado, here are the entertainment newsmakers of 10th October 2021:
Kangana Ranaut's dig at Shah Rukh Khan
Kangana Ranaut has taken an insensitive dig at Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, by referencing the arrest of Jackie Chan's son, Jaycee Chan, back in 2014, also on a drug charge, but her analogy couldn't be more out of context. Also Read - Tiger Shroff breaks THIS personal record with Heropanti 2 – read exciting deets
Aryan Khan drug case: Kangana Ranaut again unleashes her insensitive, unaware side by referencing Jackie Chan to take a dig at Shah Rukh Khan
Aryan Khan's bail hearing
Aryan Khan's legal team filed a bail plea on Friday, 8th October itself, before a sessions court, and the documentation process is expected to take place tomorrow, Monday, 11th October. The Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) has also been served notice of the same.
Aryan Khan drug case: Will Shah Rukh Khan be able to bring his son home tomorrow?
Kareena Kapoor steals the show at Lakme Fashion Week
Kareena recently walked the ramp for designer Gaurav Gupta at the Lakme Fashion Week 2021, coming out as the show stopper of the grand finale. Sure, her outfit looked like a million buck, but the fact that Kareena Kapoor Khan wore it made it look like a trillion bucks.
Kareena Kapoor proves that once a BOSS-LADY, always a boss-lady as she steals the show at Lakme Fashion Week 2021 grand finale – view pics and videos
Squid Game actress Jung Ho-yeon joins BTS
Squid Game actress Jung Ho-yeon aka Player 067 aka HoYeon may have (SPOILER ALERT) lost the prize money and also her life after landing till the final round, but in real life, her popularity in the aftermath of the show has resulted in her now rubbing shoulders with K-pop band BTS.
OMG! Squid Game actress Jung Ho-yeon joins BTS – here's how
Bollywood's most non-controversial celebrities
There have been celebs both past and present who prefer to steer clear of controversy or at least have very few instances where they have been embroiled in one. Here are the current Bollywood actors who are more or less controversy-free.
Ajay Devgn, Shraddha Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon and 5 other Bollywood actors who steer clear of controversies – view pics
