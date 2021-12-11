As we close the chapter on another eventful day full of highs, lows and everything in between, it's time to make a note of the biggest newsmakers from the world of entertainment who've made it to the trending entertainment news today. From Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's haldi and Salman Khan's Da-Bangg tour taking off with a bang to Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui's day 1 box office collection, Saira Banu pens heartfelt letter on Dilip Kumar's 99th birth anniversary and the first glimpse of Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's daughter, Vamika – here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending entertainment news today... Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Weekend Ka Vaar, Live Updates: Devoleena Bhattacharjee calls Rashami Desai a liar

So, without further ado, here are the South newsmakers of 11th December 2021:

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's haldi

has shared the pics from his haldi ceremony with and if you thought their wedding pics with dreamy, then wait till you get a load of this, which is nothing short of a real-life big, fat, Punjabi, Bollywood wedding. Also Read - Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone and other divas who have proved shelf life of Bollywood actresses no longer ends at 35 – view pics

Read the full story here: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding - The couple's haldi ceremony was straight out of a big, fat, Punjabi, Bollywood shaadi – view pics Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Furious Salman Khan SCHOOLS the men of the house over their bad behaviour with women; says, 'Be ashamed of yourselves' – watch

Salman Khan's Da-Bangg tour takes off with a bang

was accompanied by , , and Saiee Manjrekar on stage. Together, they kicked off the Da-Bangg Tour with a night to remember at the Riyadh Boulevard arena in Saudi Arabia.

Read the full story here: Da-Bangg tour - Salman rekindles his 90s magic as thousands flock Riyadh Boulevard to catch the superstar and his troupe perform – view pics

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui day 1 box office collection

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui has opened at around a crore less than what was being predicted yesterday, but nevertheless, a figure that will no doubt make its makers and cast quite happy, given the sensitive theme. The movie now needs to grow well from here over the weekend, like starrers mostly do.

Read the full story here: Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui box office collection day 1 - Aayushmann Khurrana-Vaani Kapoor starrer off to a decent start but big jumps needed over the weekend

Saira Banu pens heartfelt letter on Dilip Kumar's 99th birth anniversary

has penned a truly emotional note and poured her heart out on 99th birth anniversary while also revealing several interesting anecdotes from their life together.

Read the full story here: Dilip Kumar birth anniversary - Saira Banu pens heartfelt letter that's sure to bring a tear to your eye – view post

First glimpse of Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's daughter, Vamika

Today, 11th December, Virat Kohli and are celebrating their 4th wedding anniversary. It is a little extra special as it is their first with daughter Vamika. It was in January this year that Anushka gave birth to Vamika and the couple has managed to keep their baby away from media glare since then. However, as Kohli posted an anniversary wish for his wife, he also offered their fans a slight glimpse of their daughter.

Read the full story here: Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli 4th wedding anniversary - Cricketer shares glimpse of daughter Vamika with mushy post for wifey – view pic