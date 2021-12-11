As we close the chapter on another eventful day full of highs, lows and everything in between, it's time to make a note of the biggest newsmakers from the world of entertainment who've made it to the trending entertainment news today. From Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's haldi and Salman Khan's Da-Bangg tour taking off with a bang to Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui's day 1 box office collection, Saira Banu pens heartfelt letter on Dilip Kumar's 99th birth anniversary and the first glimpse of Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's daughter, Vamika – here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending entertainment news today... Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Weekend Ka Vaar, Live Updates: Devoleena Bhattacharjee calls Rashami Desai a liar
So, without further ado, here are the South newsmakers of 11th December 2021:
Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's haldi
Vicky Kaushal has shared the pics from his haldi ceremony with Katrina Kaif and if you thought their wedding pics with dreamy, then wait till you get a load of this, which is nothing short of a real-life big, fat, Punjabi, Bollywood wedding. Also Read - Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone and other divas who have proved shelf life of Bollywood actresses no longer ends at 35 – view pics
Read the full story here: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding - The couple's haldi ceremony was straight out of a big, fat, Punjabi, Bollywood shaadi – view pics Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Furious Salman Khan SCHOOLS the men of the house over their bad behaviour with women; says, 'Be ashamed of yourselves' – watch
Salman Khan's Da-Bangg tour takes off with a bang
Salman Khan was accompanied by Shilpa Shetty, Prabhu Deva, Aayush Sharma and Saiee Manjrekar on stage. Together, they kicked off the Da-Bangg Tour with a night to remember at the Riyadh Boulevard arena in Saudi Arabia.
Read the full story here: Da-Bangg tour - Salman rekindles his 90s magic as thousands flock Riyadh Boulevard to catch the superstar and his troupe perform – view pics
Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui day 1 box office collection
Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui has opened at around a crore less than what was being predicted yesterday, but nevertheless, a figure that will no doubt make its makers and cast quite happy, given the sensitive theme. The movie now needs to grow well from here over the weekend, like Ayushmann Khurrana starrers mostly do.
Read the full story here: Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui box office collection day 1 - Aayushmann Khurrana-Vaani Kapoor starrer off to a decent start but big jumps needed over the weekend
Saira Banu pens heartfelt letter on Dilip Kumar's 99th birth anniversary
Saira Banu has penned a truly emotional note and poured her heart out on Dilip Kumar's 99th birth anniversary while also revealing several interesting anecdotes from their life together.
Read the full story here: Dilip Kumar birth anniversary - Saira Banu pens heartfelt letter that's sure to bring a tear to your eye – view post
First glimpse of Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's daughter, Vamika
Today, 11th December, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are celebrating their 4th wedding anniversary. It is a little extra special as it is their first with daughter Vamika. It was in January this year that Anushka gave birth to Vamika and the couple has managed to keep their baby away from media glare since then. However, as Kohli posted an anniversary wish for his wife, he also offered their fans a slight glimpse of their daughter.
Read the full story here: Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli 4th wedding anniversary - Cricketer shares glimpse of daughter Vamika with mushy post for wifey – view pic
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.