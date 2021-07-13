Trending Entertainment News Today: Sanjay Leela Bhansali to make Inshallah with Hrithik Roshan and Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan celebrates 19 years of Devdas and more

From Shah Rukh Khan celebrating 19 years of Devdas and Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali reviving Inshallah with Hrithik Roshan and Alia Bhatt to BJP MP Sudhir Gupta's bizarre comments on Aamir Khan, Laal Singh Chaddha cast and crew accused of littering in Ladakh and Choti Kangana Ranaut going viral; here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending entertainment news today...