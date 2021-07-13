Trending Entertainment News Today: Sanjay Leela Bhansali to make Inshallah with Hrithik Roshan and Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan celebrates 19 years of Devdas and more

As another day fades into oblivion, it's time to look back at the biggest newsmakers from Bollywood who've made it to the trending entertainment news today. From Shah Rukh Khan celebrating 19 years of Devdas and Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali reviving Inshallah with Hrithik Roshan and Alia Bhatt to BJP MP Sudhir Gupta's bizarre comments on Aamir Khan, Laal Singh Chaddha cast and crew accused of littering in Ladakh and Choti Kangana Ranaut going viral – here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending entertainment news today... Also Read - BJP MP Sudhir Gupta makes bizzare comments on Aamir Khan: 'At the age of becoming grandfather, he is looking for a third wife'

So, without further ado, here are the entertainment newsmakers of 12th July 2021:

Shah Rukh Khan celebrates 19 years of Devdas

's magnum opus Devdas, starring , and turned 19 years today, 12th July. Devdas became a super-duper hit film and the romantic drama continues to rule hearts. SRK, who played the role of Devdas Mukherjee in the movie,took to Instagram and shared some unseen pics from the sets with Bhansali, Madhuri, Aishwarya and .

Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali to revive Inshallah with Hrithik Roshan and Alia Bhatt

Sanjay Leela Bhansali had announced his most anticipated project, Inshallah, back in 2019. The movie was supposed to feature and in lead roles. Now, according to reports, SLB is planning to revive the movie with opposite Alia.

BJP MP Sudhir Gupta's bizarre comments on Aamir Khan

BJP MP Sudhir Gupta has sparked a controversy with his unprecedented statements about , blaming the superstar for the population imbalance in the country. “Aamir Khan left his first wife Reena Dutta with two children, with one child, and now, at the age of becoming grandfather, he is looking for a third wife,” CNN-News 18 quoted the BJP leader as saying. “Those who claim that people like Khan have no brains for job other than selling eggs were correct,” he added.

Laal Singh Chaddha cast and crew accused of littering in Ladakh

There are reports which state that the cast and crew of Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan and , have left the place dirty and polluted post their shoot. It isn't confirmed whether the team has wrapped the shoot or not, or if it is indeed Aamir's team that's responsible for the same.

Choti Kangana Ranaut goes viral

Have you ever met a little clone of Bollywood star? Let us introduce you to a 9-year old fan who talks, behaves, acts, mouths the actress' dialogues and even does her, hair, makeup and wears her costumes just like her.

