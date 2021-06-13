Trending Entertainment News Today: Fans want Padma Vibhushan for Sonu Sood, Ajay Devgn's noble gesture, Aishwarya Rai reveals why she refused Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

As another day fades away, it's time to look back at the biggest newsmakers in the entertainment world who've made it to the trending entertainment news today. From fans wanting a Padma Vibhushan for and 's noble gesture for Mumbai to revealing why she refused , revealing why it's a challenge to find big heroes for her films and 's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai releasing in two theatres in Maharashtra – here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending entertainment news today. Also Read - Aishwarya Rai, Kangana Ranaut and more — 5 Bollywood actresses and their smashing Kollywood comebacks

So, without further ado, here are the entertainment newsmakers of 12th June 2021:

Fans want Padma Vibhushan for Sonu Sood

Sonu Sood has won the hearts of millions for his noble work to help the needy during the pandemic crisis of COVID-19. As he continues to put efforts in these tough times, netizens have trended #PadmaVibhushanForSonuSood as they want government to honour the actor with the second-highest civilian award of the country.

Ajay Devgn's noble gesture for Mumbai

Like some of his Bollywood colleagues, Ajay Devgn has taken it upon himself to ensure that he could lend a helping hand to a large number of people from both within and outside the film fraternity, and what he has done now will make every Mumbaikar an even bigger fan of him

Aishwarya Rai reveals why she refused Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Here's a little throwback to the time when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan revealed the real reason for not accepting Karan Johar's offer to play Tina in Kajol and Shah Rukg Khan starrer Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Vidya Balan reveals why it's a challenge to find big heroes for her films

If you've noticed since the past few years, Vidya Balan hasn't acted with any of the leading men in Hindi cinema, and so, BollywoodLife quizzed the National Award winning actress in an exclusive interview if big heroes feel challenged sharing screen space in movies where she's the focus of attention.

Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai releasing in two theatres in Maharashtra

With the government in Maharashtra relaxing lockdown rules a bit, cinema halls have been allowed to open for a few hours, and while most theatres haven't seen the point in it, two establishments decided to try their luck by releasing Salman Khan's Eid release, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai for the first time in the state, collectively drawing Rs. 6017.86 in a day.