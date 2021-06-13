Trending Entertainment News Today: Fans want Padma Vibhushan for Sonu Sood, Ajay Devgn's noble gesture, Aishwarya Rai reveals why she refused Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

From fans wanting a Padma Vibhushan for Sonu Sood and Ajay Devgn's noble gesture for Mumbai to Aishwarya Rai revealing why she refused Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Vidya Balan revealing why it's a challenge to find big heroes for her films and Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai releasing in two theatres in Maharashtra; here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending entertainment news today