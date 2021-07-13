Trending Entertainment News Today: Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Dutt to join hands, Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi team up for Lost, Shanaya Kapoor's belly dance and more

As we close the chapter on another day, it's time to look back at the biggest newsmakers from Bollywood who've made it to the trending entertainment news today. From Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Dutt joining hands, and Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi teaming up for Lost to Shanaya Kapoor's belly dance, the only time Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar came together to deliver four Bollywood blockbusters in a single year and Amitabh Bachchan channeling his inner DJ at the wraup-up party for GoodBye – here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending entertainment news today... Also Read - Rare Box Office TRIVIA: The only time Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar came together to deliver 4 Bollywood BLOCKBUSTERS in 1 year

So, without further ado, here are the entertainment newsmakers of 13th July 2021:

Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Dutt join hands

While has made cameos in 's films like Ra.One and , the duo have never shared screen space in full-fledged roles. But it looks fans will finally see them together for the first time in proper roles as reports suggest that Sanju and SRK will team up for a multi-lingual project, titled Rakhee. The film will be bankrolled by Viacom 18 and we can expect an official announcement soon. Also Read - From Atrangi Re, Naane Varuven to The Gray Man: Dhanush is set to showcase his acting mettle across the globe through these films

Read the full story here: Say What! After Pathan, Shah Rukh Khan to join hands with Sanjay Dutt for a multi-lingual project? Also Read - Raksha Bandhan: Akshay Kumar reveals how he gained 5 kilos for the film in the most natural way

Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi team up for Lost

After making his powerful Bollywood debut with and starrer Pink, director has announced his next project in the form of Lost, which features an ensemble cast of , , Tushar Pandey, Pia Bajpiee, and . The film will be bankrolled by Zee Studios and Namah Pictures and will highlight the issue of media integrity. The Vicky Donor actress will portray the character of a feisty crime reporter in this investigative drama.

Read the full story here: LOST: After the success of Pink, director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury teams up with Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi for a fascinating investigative drama

Shanaya Kapoor's belly dance

Shanaya Kapoor is very much fond of belly dancing and it is a known fact now. At least those who follow the gorgeous beauty would know all about it. Have a dekko at her latest belly dancing video below:

Read the full story here: Shanaya Kapoor's SIZZLING HOT belly dance moves will set your screens on fire – watch video

The only time Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar came together to deliver four Bollywood blockbusters in a single year

Did you know there was one year when the top four grossing Bollywood films were all blockbusters, and it was none other than three of Hindi cinema's biggest superstars of all time, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar, who came together for a blockbuster bonanza at the box office.

Read the full story here: Rare Box Office TRIVIA: The only time Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar came together to deliver 4 Bollywood BLOCKBUSTERS in 1 year

Amitabh Bachchan channeling his inner DJ at the wrap-up party for GoodBye

The shooting of Vikas Bahl's upcoming directorial, GoodBye, has been completed. The film will star Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna, and Pavail Gulati in lead roles. To mark the completion of their film, the entire cast and crew of the film had a wrap-up party and enjoyed themselves to their fullest.

Read the full story here: GoodBye: Amitabh Bachchan channels his inner DJ at the film's wrap up party; Rashmika Mandanna, Pavail Gulati and others groove to his tunes – view pics