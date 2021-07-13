Trending Entertainment News Today: Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Dutt to join hands, Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi team up for Lost, Shanaya Kapoor's belly dance and more

From Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Dutt joining hands, and Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi teaming up for Lost to Shanaya Kapoor's belly dance, the only time Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar came together to deliver four Bollywood blockbusters in a single year and Amitabh Bachchan channeling his inner DJ at the wraup-up party for GoodBye; here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending entertainment news today...