Trending Entertainment News Today: Kareena Kapoor brutally trolled, Yami Gautam's new mehndi video, Katrina Kaif livid with Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor

With the day coming to an end, it's time to look back at the biggest newsmakers in the entertainment world who've made it to the trending entertainment news today. From being being brutally trolled for reportedly charging Rs. 12 crore to play Sita, and 's new mehndi video to being livid with , spilling the beans on the sequels of Pink, Mission Mangal and Khichdi; and a special gesture on 's first death anniversary by his Australian fans – here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending entertainment news today. Also Read - Ankita Lokhande, Rhea Chakraborty and more women Sushant Singh Rajput was linked-up with

So, without further ado, here are the entertainment newsmakers of 13th June 2021:

Kareena Kapoor brutally trolled for reportedly charging Rs. 12 crore to play Sita

While it's Kareena Kapoor Khan's prerogative to charge how much she desires for any role as any professional would and at the end of the day, it's nothing more than an actress playing a character, many netizens are refusing to see it that way and are up in arms over how she could supposedly be charging so much money for what they believe is a role any actor should consider a blessing to portray. Also Read - Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: Best of SSR films to watch ahead of his first death anniversary

Read the full story here: Kareena Kapoor reportedly charges Rs. 12 crore to play Sita and netizens lose their s*it; demand boycott and replacement by Kangana Ranaut – read tweets Also Read - South News Weekly Rewind: Prabhas reunites with Salaar director Prashanth Neel, Anushka Shetty signs her next and more

Yami Gautam's new mehndi video

A few days after the nuptials, a new video from Yami Gautam's mehndi ceremony, where she can be seen showering love on younger sister, Surilie Gautam, and receiving the same back in return has surfaced, and it's too adorable to take your eyes off.

Read the full story here: Yami Gautam defines new sister goals with the love she showers on younger sis, Surilie, in her new mehndi video

Katrina Kaif being livid with Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor

Katrina Kaif and who are rumoured to be dating since close to two years now have never gone public with their relationship. The handsome hunk has said that his personal life is something that he guards zealously. Even Katrina Kaif has kept mum though they have been spotted together on some occasions. In the middle of all this, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor has apparently confirmed that the two are indeed dating. It seems this has left Katrina Kaif fuming. and she are not friends so she did not expect this from him. This is what sources close to the actress have told an entertainment portal.

Read the full story here: Is Katrina Kaif fuming at Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor for confirming her relationship with Vicky Kaushal? Here's what we know

Kirti Kulhari spilling the beans on the sequels of Pink, Mission Mangal and Khichdi

BollywoodLife got the perfect opportunity to put Kirti Kulhari, one of the main actresses of Khichdi, Pink and Mission Mangal, on the hot seat, in an exclusive interview, and she responded with some good and bad news for their sequels. Watch the video below:

Read the full story here: Kirti Kulhari SPILLS THE BEANS on the sequels of Pink, Mission Mangal and Khichdi [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Special gesture on Sushant Singh Rajput's first death anniversary by his Australian fans

Tomorrow, it will be the first death anniversary of Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor left us at the age 0f 34 in tragic circumstances. In the past one year, people have kept his legacy alive in many ways. From feeding the poor to building benches in parks, fans of SSR have done a lot to keep his memory alive. His death has been mourned deeply by his foreign fans as well. Given the reach of TV soaps and Bollywood, Sushant Singh Rajput was much loved in other nations as well. His Australian fan club is planning a special event to mark his first death anniversary.

Read the full story here: Sushant Singh Rajput First Death Anniversary: Fans from Australia to mark the date with THIS special gesture for the star [Exclusive]