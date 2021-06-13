Trending Entertainment News Today: Kareena Kapoor brutally trolled, Yami Gautam's new mehndi video, Katrina Kaif livid with Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor

From Kareena Kapoor being being brutally trolled for reportedly charging Rs. 12 crore to play Sita, and Yami Gautam's new mehndi video to Katrina Kaif being livid with Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Kirti Kulhari spilling the beans on the sequels of Pink, Mission Mangal and Khichdi; and a special gesture on Sushant Singh Rajput's first death anniversary by his Australian fans; here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending entertainment news today